I am Noel son of Noah and Maria Murrieta,
descendant of a line of hardworking and
unrelentless fighters. The four seasons have seen family’s legacy grow,
They’ve seen a part of it that is
yet unfinished. Grew up with a ball at my feet,
took my first steps not knowing I’d learn to take more.
The great Father of Time brought warriors and gurus to my doorstep.
I’ve learned about patience, consistency, and hunger
I’ve learned from those great Olympians that those
three spears are the ones that pierce through the
toughest armor. I’ve taken them and as I’ve worked to
create magic with something so simple as a ball at my feet,
taking touches around my castle I call my home.
Being told I have talent by those who saw
character passed down by generation. The goals
scored when I stepped in the pit hunger of champions.
When Father Time said, “Hold on now you’re going too fast!”
and he threw monsters at me, the ones that have
tortured mythical heroes for centuries
I’ve been taught that the “talent” others saw in me
didn’t mix with my clan’s ideology, talent is a gift
I don’t want gifts, I want glory, “Work”
it’s the commandment I have embossed in my brain.
I was passed down the sword of “work ethic”
and I know I will be a showstopper. First it
will be the ones that claim glory only due to
circumstances, Next are those Olympians that have
reached glory and are awaiting the one brave
enough to challenge them, and finally the leviathan that
lives on whale-road. His name is “fear” and it doesn’t
matter what atrocious descriptions they give that monster.
I have a commandment to maintain my family’s
honor and that thing they call a “monster” hasn’t met its
creator, but my quest for him hasn’t ended until
I look in his eyes and inflict what he knows
best on himself until finally reaching my prize.
Noel Murrieta is in the 11th grade at Lancaster Catholic High School.