In the Apostle’s Creed, Christians profess belief in the communion of saints. Christians readily associate the word “communion” with Holy Communion or the Eucharist. Yet, although there exists an important relationship between the sacrament and this use of the word “communion,” a distinction also exists.

In this other sense, the word “communion” — in Latin, “communio,” and in Greek, “koinonia” — is referring to the nature of the church. In describing the church, St. Paul uses the image of the body to underscore the unity, diversity, solidarity, cooperation and common purpose of the church for the good of each and for all. Christ is the head of his mystical body, the church, and each baptized person is a part of his body. Through baptism, we are not only brought into relationship with Jesus Christ, but are called and empowered to be holy as God is holy.

At times, “communio” has been translated as “fellowship,” yet the common usage of this English word risks being narrowly associated with social interactions, rather than the deeper unity and solidarity expressed by St. Paul’s image of the mystical body.

This “communio,” of course, is centered in the Lord Jesus himself, whose mission it was to reconcile human beings to God and to one another. As the source of this “communio,” Jesus referred to himself as the “true vine” — “I am the true vine ... you are the branches. Whoever remains in me and I in him will bear much fruit, because without me you can do nothing.”

This grafting onto the Lord Jesus is not like a sticky note stuck onto a refrigerator. A grafted branch has life because of the sap flowing from the vine. So, too, Christians can only mature fully, grow in holiness, and be truly alive through relationship with Jesus Christ, who by his paschal mystery enables us to be reformed for proper relationship with God and others.

Of course, the exemplar of this communion is the community of the most blessed Trinity: the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit, perfectly united in their life, love and friendship as one God. Because human beings have been created in the image and likeness of this triune God — this community of communion — we have been made intentionally for communion. Not only is our origin the communion of the blessed Trinity, but this communion is also our destiny, that for which we have been made and that for which the human heart longs. This is why, as St. Augustine of Hippo exclaimed, “Thou hast made us for thyself, O Lord, and our heart is restless until it finds its rest in thee.”

The perfection of human communion is heaven, the eternal relationships with the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit and with all those in communion with God. Understanding that we have been created for communion, we can then understand even more fully the reason that death brings such grief, for our communion with our loved one feels as though it has been ruptured.

Here the understanding of the communion of saints provides insight, comfort and motivation. The Church — the communion of saints — understands herself to consist of the holy ones in heaven, the souls being purified of attachment to anything other than God, and the rest of the people of God still striving for holiness on earth.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

The first two days each November remind us through All Saints Day and All Souls Day of our communion with these different portions of the church. Bound together in Jesus, the church triumphant, the church suffering and the church militant support each other in our communion. In the celebration of the Eucharist, our communion with those in God’s presence is strengthened; our love and prayers for our beloved, faithful departed is expressed; and our efforts to pursue the kingdom of God are nourished and fed. Thus, Holy Communion nourishes and prefigures our communion with the Lord and all those united with the Lord God.

May we, as Christians, always value and foster this communion for which Jesus prayed.

The Rev. Allan F. Wolfe is pastor of St. Joseph and San Juan Bautista Catholic churches in Lancaster.

To read more local voices on topics that affect Lancaster County residents, click here.