More than three decades ago, I was diagnosed with a chronic illness that has caused me to have many sleepless and uncomfortable nights, several surgeries and hospital stays, and countless medical appointments.

If, all those years ago, a doctor had said to me that there was a fully tested vaccine that could shield me from the worst aspects of my illness and told me that 348 million doses already had been safely administered to my fellow Americans, I would have rolled up my sleeve then and there.

I have rheumatoid arthritis, an autoimmune, inflammatory disease that affects not only my joints but my organs. It is different from the much more common osteoarthritis, which generally is described as “wear and tear” arthritis. About 1.5 million Americans — more women than men — have rheumatoid arthritis.

Basically, my immune system is in overdrive, so it attacks my healthy cells and tissues, causing inflammation. My immune system is like a golf cart that’s being driven by a daredevil adolescent, knocking out everything in its path. To calm it, I take medications that suppress it, leaving me more susceptible to COVID-19 and other infections. Which is why I couldn’t wait to get vaccinated against COVID-19. And why, even before the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention urged mask-wearing in areas of high or substantial COVID-19 transmission like Lancaster County, I continued to wear masks — even though I’m vaccinated — because my excellent rheumatologist at Johns Hopkins Medicine can’t be certain I’m fully protected against the delta variant or any other strain of the novel coronavirus. When boosters are offered to folks like me, I will eagerly accept one.

As a member of the LNP | LancasterOnline Editorial Board, I am only one voice in the mix that produces this newspaper’s daily editorials. But I readily admit I have a bias toward medical research and science.

Because there’s no cure for rheumatoid arthritis, only medications that seek to curb the inflammation that causes joint and other systemic damage, I participate in as many research studies as possible at Johns Hopkins. I figure that with every blood draw, every questionnaire I complete, I may be helping future generations to avoid the pain, the inconvenience and the challenges of living with rheumatoid arthritis. And that makes me feel better. (Plus, I get the sweet, sweet gift of free parking at Hopkins when I participate in research. Who could pass up that deal?)

After dealing with decades of injections, laboratory tests, sleep-stealing flare-ups, physical therapy stints, surgical interventions and medication regimens, I find myself truly at a loss about why people would invite the risk of illness by refusing to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

I find myself angry at irresponsible media outlets and the anti-vaccination forces feeding people misinformation about the safe, effective COVID-19 vaccines that science has given us.

The delta variant is no joke. It’s as infectious as chickenpox, according to the CDC, and more contagious than the viruses that cause influenza and Ebola. Even previously health young adults are ending up on ventilators, fighting for their lives, because they didn’t get vaccinated.

And even mild infections can lead to what’s been dubbed long COVID-19, lingering symptoms that can leave a person dealing for months with brain fog, cough, chest pains, heart palpitations, shortness of breath, dizziness and headaches, according to the CDC.

Long COVID-19 can share some symptoms with rheumatoid arthritis: joint pain, sleep problems, fatigue, symptoms that get worse after physical activity. I’ve dealt — and am dealing — with all these symptoms and let me tell you: You don’t want to be saddled with them. I don’t want you to be saddled with them.

As a person with a chronic illness, I’ve had to repeatedly do the calculus, weighing the benefits of a particular medicine versus its potential side effects. Never once has a physician lied to me or hidden the truth. And, as a journalist, I’m a professional skeptic; my trust is hard-won.

Also as a journalist, I know the importance of reliable sources. Well-intended people have suggested I try everything from copper bracelets to shark cartilage to apple cider vinegar — “remedies” they’ve read about on the internet. I thank them for thinking about me, but prefer to get my medical information from physicians trained in medicine (and, when I’m worrying at late hours of the night, from a sister-in-law, a registered nurse with a Bachelor of Science in nursing).

Now for the not-so-magnanimous part of me: In my lowest moments, I admit to some resentment against healthy adults who spurn COVID-19 vaccination. I wonder if they refuse to get vaccinated because they’re so certain that nothing bad is ever going to happen to them. I wonder if they think that because they’ve never been in their 20s, shaking and terrified, as a doctor delivers a life-altering diagnosis, as one’s parents — trying mightily not to cry — say they wish they were the ones being diagnosed, that they’d do anything to swap seats.

My parents’ worst fears for me, which were my own worst fears — that I wouldn’t be able to work or marry or raise children — were not realized, and I thank God every day for this. As I’ve walked — or, more precisely, limped — this journey, my husband and kids have kept me going. I know that others have had it far worse than I.

In some ways, I was more prepared than most for this pandemic. I’ve been practicing careful hand-washing for decades. I never leave home without antibacterial gel. I’ve avoided handshakes at church forever, because there’s nothing quite as agonizing as a swollen hand squeezed by a cheerfully oblivious fellow worshipper.

But I’ve also been disconcerted by how cavalier some people are about their health and that of their loved ones and neighbors.

As Jessica Valenti, an author whose daughter was born prematurely with a serious medical condition, wrote last week in The New York Times, “To be able to take your health for granted is a privilege.”

I haven’t been able to take my health for granted since I was in my mid-20s. For all these decades, my health has been measured in inflammatory markers and other blood cell counts, by X-rays and imaging tests and questionnaires that ask me to rate my pain from zero (smiley face) to 10 (crying face). And I’m grateful to the scientists who have developed better medications. I’m grateful for my rheumatologist, who is one of the finest in her field.

Had I been born several decades earlier, I might not have had the life that science has afforded me.

I want others to benefit from science, too. I want them to be protected from a virus that could sicken, even kill them. I learned long ago that life can turn on a dime. Please don’t wait to find out that’s true.

Suzanne Cassidy is the Opinion editor at LNP | LancasterOnline. Email: scassidy@lnpnews.com. Phone: 717-291-8694. Twitter: @SuzCassidyLNP.