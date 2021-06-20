On this Father’s Day, my thoughts turn to my own father and to the father I have wanted to be to my children, all of whom are now adults.

In the best of circumstances, children teach you humility even as they remind you of your strengths and limitations. If you are lucky enough, you might even find a measure of grace in the experience.

My own father, much like his father before him, was a man of faith and family. He embodied a decency and generosity of spirit that matched his ambition and drive to succeed.

He once accused me of a “stubborn streak of independence,” to which I replied, “Where do you think I got it from?” He paused momentarily as I waited, and then he grinned and laughed out loud. He remains the greatest man I ever knew, and like him I am blessed to have a spouse who humors my ways.

I have also been inspired to read anew a little-remembered memoir titled “Lanterns on the Levee,” a 1941 book that affected me deeply when I was in college decades ago.

In his eloquent, even mournful, personal recollections, Mississippi-born poet-planter William Alexander Percy raised an essential question that all fathers must come to terms with. A lifelong bachelor, Will Percy adopted his three young nephews, one of whom was the novelist Walker Percy, after their parents’ sudden deaths.

He wrote of being unprepared but duty-bound to raise three boys, and by all accounts he did quite well at the task. But he worried in the pages of “Lanterns on the Levee” whether he had given them the necessary skills and values to make their way.

What can I say, Will puzzled, to help them understand the world on their own terms?

Is this not the concern of every responsible parent in any age?

Too often we try to see in our children the mirror-image of ourselves. Age and experience will disabuse you of that notion. A friend asked me recently, “How do you learn to let go?” She had her daughter in mind.

My response was that it is not easy — certainly not easy for me, nor for my father. Some of it comes from an instinct to control, but more so to protect your children from the perils and pitfalls that might come their way. I once told my children, “You don’t want me to let go, nor should I.”

“Letting go” involves a large degree of patience and trust, and some degree of hope as your children seek to find their own true selves. Humor helps. More than likely, it will be in relation to you.

Perhaps the best you can wish for is to have given them a foundation of stability and love, and the right example by which to chart their course. I think this is what Will Percy was driving at. Walker certainly thought so.

Remembering a trip

I remember when I was newly married and we were expecting our first child, I told my friend and fellow historian Dick Crepeau that I “tend to take the long view.” He smiled and said the long view lasts about 20 minutes.

Dick was older and wiser and had several children of his own. Now, more than three decades later, as memory falters and age and aches creep on, it seems to me the long view might be even shorter.

We never know what awaits around the next turn. It was Abe Lincoln who advised to “watch out for the ruts.” Sound advice in politics and the pilgrimage of fatherhood and life.

Speaking of pilgrimages, I recall a trip my father and I took after I had graduated from college. I received some minor recognition at the ceremony and was feeling fairly pleased with myself.

As we drove homeward out of Tallahassee, he felt inspired to deliver one of those homilies he was only too willing to offer when he had you alone in the car. It was time for a life’s lesson, and one knew to simply remain quiet.

Heading south near Capps, Florida, he looked at me and said: “Don’t be afraid to laugh at yourself.” Perplexed, I responded “What?” He repeated himself and then insisted I do it right then and there, even as other motorists passed us by (which rarely happened).

Despite my reservations, I complied, to which he replied, “Do it louder!” I felt foolish, and it took me years to appreciate the point he was making. You can be a serious person; just don’t take yourself too seriously. Talk about “teachable moments.” This was certainly one and it is a lesson that has stayed with me to this day.

In their popular song “Teach Your Children,” Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young sang: “And you of tender years/Can’t know the fears/That your elders grew by.”

Perhaps fathers, and mothers too, will always be something of a mystery to their children. The opposite is true, as well. This is part of the ebb and flow of family relationships. I have often thought of physicist Werner Heisenberg’s uncertainty principle as a metaphor for life, and for raising children.

On this Father’s Day, I am grateful for the love and lessons taught, and for the wisdom of elders. I am also grateful for my wife and children, who remind me to keep first things first.

I hope I have become better at letting go, though I know we are all works in progress. I have learned that life does involve a high degree of uncertainty, but love abides just as the devotion a father can have for a child.

Perhaps it is simply about striking the right balance.

My final thought comes from another Southern songwriter and novelist, another ex-altar boy who is now the father of grown children. To fathers, and to mothers and children too, don’t forget to “count all your blessings and remember your dreams.”

Dennis B. Downey, Ph.D., is professor emeritus of history at Millersville University and the father of five adult children.