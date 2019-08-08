Like protagonist Dr. Tom More in Walker Percy’s 1971 novel “Love in the Ruins,” I find myself sitting by the wayside — kicked to the curb, so to speak — pondering the end of the world. Or at least the world as we know it.
The opening question by More, a distant relation of Henry VIII’s rival, is my own: “Is it that God has at last removed his blessing from the U.S.A.?”
“Has it happened at last?” this psychiatrist and “physician of the soul” muses as history lurches onward and cars speed along the interstate below.
“Love in the Ruins” is a satirical and prophetic work of fiction that is now largely forgotten. It belongs to a comedic genre that includes Walter Miller’s “A Canticle for Leibowitz” (1959) and John Kennedy Toole’s “A Confederacy of Dunces” (1980). Each novel has an utterly flawed hero, none more so than Toole’s Ignatius J. Reilly. Slovenly dressed and prone to horrific bouts of flatulence, he slouches not toward Yeats’ Bethlehem but Baton Rouge to teach freshman English and rail against the absurdities of an age of disbelief and bad dietary habits.
Each novel has a central question buried in its narrative: Where did we go wrong?
As I survey the political and social landscape of this old God-forgetting, God-haunted America, to paraphrase Percy’s More, I am bewildered. Perhaps it is a function of advancing age and failing memory, but I seem too late for this season of the world. “Out of date and born too late to ever catch on” is how one songwriter put it. I am not depressed, but then again William Styron reminded us depression does not recognize itself for what it is.
Naysayers proclaim history is dead, and the humanities are an alien and outmoded nuisance. Religion has lost its hold on certainty, and philosophy and literature are no longer relevant. Science, technology and marketing are the key to making one’s way, we are told. But how will this new trinity of vocationalism help us when Percy’s “morning terror” recurs and life seems devoid of meaning?
Democracy is degraded by a coarsening invective and a paralyzing ineptitude. Political leadership is enfeebled, and economic, racial and gender disparities are so exaggerated. In an age of heightened militarism, the vulnerable are even more imperiled.
We have a culture in crisis, and we are perilously close to losing any sense of common purpose or shared responsibility for each other. “Tough luck” is lousy social policy, but it is a symptom not a cause of our predicament. Something is happening but, as I say, I am not depressed. Just befuddled that America has come to this point.
If ever there was any doubt, incidents like the El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, shootings should dispel the notions of American “exceptionalism” and the mythic certainty in our transcendent calling to be more than merely “great” — but a chosen people.
In the past dozen years, mass shootings at Virginia Tech, Columbine, Newtown’s Sandy Hook, Aurora and elsewhere form a litany of mayhem that must give us pause. So should the commonplace violence in cities that dot the urban frontier. What toxic brew is simmering in the cauldron of disaffected young males, easy access to guns and the crippling drug crisis?
Placing migrants in metal cages inside cordoned-off for-profit detention centers and separating young children from families recall the worst moments of institutionalization. But they are merely another stanza in this anthem of human carnage.
As James Garbarino noted years ago in the nonfiction book “Lost Boys,” street gangs and radical hate groups have much in common. There is nothing new about white supremacists and their racist screed. What is notable is that, for the first time since the 1995 Oklahoma City bombing, apocalyptic race warriors and anti-government militiamen have crept out from the shadows and seem emboldened in a campaign to rid America of “undesirable” and foreign elements.
“Terrorism is nasty business,” one white nationalist guru pronounced in praise of Timothy McVeigh. Blessed and burdened, Americans are, in historian Michael Kammen’s words, “a people of paradox.”
Sinclair Lewis wrote “it can’t happen here,” but we know better. As I say, I am not depressed. But like Tom More I wonder if these patterns are a sign or a coincidence. I see them as sign — a sign of the times, they might say on the old revival circuit. Complacency is insufficient in this heart of darkness. So too are the false prophets of American greatness who despise our liberty and endanger the Republic on which we stand.
Dennis B. Downey, Ph.D., is an emeritus professor of history at Millersville University.