Election fraud is not the only thing for which the Republican Party lacks evidence. It also lacks evidence of anything for which it used to claim to stand.

On June 1, 2016, I shed my lifelong affiliation with the Republican Party and officially re-registered as an independent. I did it because I realized that the party I’d belonged to all of my adult life — the one I had served as a Capitol Hill policy aide, as a grassroots committeewoman, as a campaign coordinator, as a delegate to the 2012 national convention, and finally as chair of the Republican Committee of Lancaster County — was about to nominate as its presidential candidate a person manifestly unfit for the job in every way that conceivably matters.

Donald Trump was, and remains, fundamentally unserious, irresponsible, immoral, incompetent, corrupt and wholly unprepared to fulfill the duties of the most important leadership position in the world.

I was aghast and angry four years ago. I felt betrayed and robbed, yet I began to doubt myself, too. Had Trump’s brand of populist heretical apostasy been rising in the party for a long time? Had I unintentionally covered for its ugliness and degeneracy as I defended “my side” and our candidates? Where were the top party leaders and elected officials I trusted to do the right thing? Surely, they would ride to the rescue and banish this perversion of the true conservatism in which I thought we all believed. I was wrong.

After leaving the party and undertaking a period of self-examination, I realized that in prior years I was blinded by cheap and petty partisanship; I placed too much trust in a party that was being led by moral midgets. The people I counted on to vanquish the party vandals quickly capitulated to what they glibly called “the will of the people” in the 2016 presidential primaries. They quickly adapted to the ascendant wave of authoritarian-tinged populism in the GOP because it was the way for them to stay politically relevant and close to power. They adopted idiosyncratic, distinctly nonconservative policy positions and overlooked Trump’s boorish, surly behavior and dullard’s vocabulary. They became him, and he, they.

Turns out, as far as principles went, there was no there there. There were no timeless ideals to live up to and pass on to the next generation; no conservative philosophy rooted in classical liberalism or traditions and norms that mattered; no moral and ethical nonnegotiables. The Republican Party had become unmoored from its founding tenets in the name of winning by any means necessary; it became nothing more than a slavish and cowardly cult of personality. Its bedrock expectations of decency, maturity, bravery, personal responsibility, honesty and good character for candidates and officeholders not only fell out of favor, but were actively repudiated by the party that not long ago impeached the morally compromised Bill Clinton. Once abandoned, can the moral high ground ever be reclaimed?

Fast forward to today. There is no use recounting the myriad ways the Republican Party has been compromised, complicit and transformed in service to a farcical leader and his corrupt family over the last four years. Every denunciation of this administration has been made and we want for fresh adjectives to describe the ruin.

Thankfully, the country did the right thing Nov. 3 and turned this president out of office, decisively. Yet we continue to be tortured by Trump’s dishonorable efforts, and those of his loyal and delusional supporters, to overturn the election and to desecrate American democratic norms. As of this writing, there is no evidence of widespread election fraud. The president and his lawyers know it, which is why they spout wildly unsubstantiated and conspiratorial claims in the media but offer no proof in the courts. It is a pure fundraising fraud that maintains its oxygen from paranoiacs and the willing suspension of disbelief of the president’s cult-like followers. For days after the election, we waited for responsible Republican leaders to confront him. All the way up and down the party hierarchy, very few did.

I can hear the “whatabouts?” knocking around in your heads. What about the Democrats and all the ways they have undermined faith in past elections? What about their radical socialist agenda? Trump is only trying to save America, not destroy it the way they want to, you might be thinking.

Make no mistake. There have been claims of stolen or illegitimate elections in recent decades. There were many who never accepted George W. Bush as president after the intervention of the U.S. Supreme Court in the 2000 election. Hillary Clinton claimed Trump was an “illegitimate president” because, in her view, his electoral victory depended on Russian interference and voter suppression. Stacey Abrams never formally conceded the gubernatorial race in Georgia in 2018, maintaining that her Republican opponent, that state’s top elections official, disproportionately removed African Americans from the voter rolls.

None of that, however, compares to an American president refusing to concede and, instead, actively working to overturn the election results — to disenfranchise millions of voters — by illegal and unconstitutional means, and without evidence of widespread electoral fraud.

I find it freeing to be unaffiliated with a political party nowadays. I hold out hope that we see a new political center rise that embraces the best, most pragmatic ideas, and rejects the toxic extremism infecting both major parties today. I hope this new center uses persuasion as its means for expanding coalitions of voters instead of insults, threats, lies, violence and calls for revolution. I hope there rises a political movement that seeks to conserve, and preserve, the exquisite experiment in self-government we call the United States of America.

This election proved something about this country: The way forward is up. We cannot advance if we hunker down in the illiberal extremes of far left or far right. Or if we listen to, read and associate only with people who see things exactly as we do. Or if we treat newcomers as distinct others, and pretend the old days were so much better than today. Or if we see only intractable racism, prejudice, and injustice in this great, wonderful but imperfect, country.

The way forward is in living and letting live, in keeping alive civic pride by doing something good for your neighbor and your hometown, and in standing against sordid political actors who diminish what’s always been best about our nation: its essential belief in e pluribus unum — out of many, one.

Ann S. Womble resides in Lancaster Township and is a former community member of the LNP | LancasterOnline Editorial Board.