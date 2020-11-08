A pandemic is something you don’t understand until you have lived it. I’d read stories about the Black Death (the 14th-century bubonic plague) and the Spanish flu without a second thought. Why would I? In retrospect, I never thought I’d have to live through a pandemic.

Alas, here I am, amid a pandemic that has no expiration date in sight. My senior year is in shambles at the hands of a virus that has claimed the lives of far too many. I try to savor the little things I have left, but it would be a lie if I said it was enough to taste.

I think back to last year’s homecoming and grieve the memories I would have made. My heart aches at the thought of football games without the Solanco Blackhole — the fan section — cheering on the team wildly. Hauntingly, a new kind of silence roams the halls of my high school on Wednesdays, when the stains of Monday and Tuesday are wiped away. I reminisce about the time when I didn’t have to look at someone’s eyes to see whether they were smiling. I hear echoes of my friends’ voices that I haven’t heard in more than eight months. I wish I had realized then how important these things are.

Although these things were stripped from me, I cannot look at them with anger or sadness anymore. Quarantine gave me a chance to look at my life from a different perspective and realize the value in things I had never valued as much as I should have.

The pandemic also brought people closer together. It gave humanity a second chance. Many of us were once consumed with greed and neglected a work and life balance. We once lived in a fast-paced world where we’d forget to appreciate the little things. I never realized how much I took for granted until it was gone. Suddenly, the world came to a standstill and our lives were changed forever.

We were forced to stay home as businesses closed and schools closed. While the world outside was in chaos, beautiful things began to happen among families, including my own. Families bonded. We were gifted with the opportunity to learn more about ourselves. We once had no time at all, and suddenly we had all the time in the world.

Hailey Lehman is in grade 12 at Solanco High School.