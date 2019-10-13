Humans have the innate need to personify objects that would otherwise have no human characteristics. The most poignant example of this was America’s reaction to the “death” of the Mars rover.
The success of the rover Opportunity was celebrated by many, and probably because of this, the end of the mission evoked emotional responses. A massive dust storm led to the complete loss of contact between the rover and those on Earth.
While this news caused sadness for some, the reveal of the rover’s final communication is what broke the country’s heart. The final words of the rover were, “My battery is low and it’s getting dark.” While it was later discovered that the true final message was a technical data transmission, and the quote above was simply a loose translation, the message still made an impact on the country.
The exact message is not what is important; instead what is important is how people reacted to the release of this heartbreaking final communication. People all over the country shared how sad they were, and how they wished the rover had not been “scared” when it “died.” While everyone is fully aware that a rover, which is composed of a computer and mechanical parts, cannot feel sadness or fear, it is a human impulse to project these feelings.
If this phenomenon of humans personifying objects is so common, then why do humans not feel this about other people? There are people dying — living, breathing, humans — but people are more inclined to feel sadness about the failure of a machine.
People everywhere, myself included, felt sorry for the rover when this final message was released. It is so fundamental for humans to feel emotions that the idea of something, even if it is inanimate, not experiencing emotions is too foreign to us. We fill in the blanks by making the rover feel the way we would feel. We make the story into that of heartbreak and sacrifice, instead of simply the breaking of a machine. We so badly wanted the rover to be human that when its mission was finished we felt like it had died.
The story of the Mars rover should show us that humans are hopeful, and that there is a natural sense of curiosity among us. We are good, just not always in the right ways. We should want success — and have empathy for — our fellow humans, as much as for a robot millions of light years away. Deep down, we want good for others, even if the “other” is a machine covered in red dust.
Edie Lauer is a senior at J.P. McCaskey High School and assistant editor in chief/news editor of Vidette, the school’s student newspaper.