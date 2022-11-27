Have you ever read the same book or watched the same movie over and over again, and hope beyond hope that it has a different ending just this one time? As the Jewish community considers the Jacob and Esau stories from the Torah this year, I find myself rooting for Esau this time.

What?

A Jew and a rabbi, no less, cheering for someone other than one of our patriarchs? A Jack, named for a Jacob, wanting someone other than his namesake to win? Hoping that the one who is not to become Israel will prevail?

Let’s take a look. Jacob is always striving, always reaching for more, even what’s not rightfully his. He manipulates and deceives. He flees from his brother; he is tricked by his father-in-law; his daughter is raped; he is defied by his sons; he plays favorites among his children, only to be made to believe that his most beloved son has died; and he himself dies far away from his home. Of course, there are moments of glory, too. He acquires the birthright and the blessing. God speaks to him in a dream and assures him of divine favor, and he has an intimate moment of wrestling with God. What he lacks is peace. He never stops wrestling.

What about Esau? His life is simpler. He has moments of anger, but who wouldn’t be angry under the circumstances? He devotedly prepares a meal for his father, craving his father’s blessing, only to have his desire denied. His threat to kill his younger brother and Jacob’s subsequent flight ultimately result in 20 years apart.

What intrigues me is what comes after those 20 years.

The two are about to confront each other for the first time after their estrangement. Jacob is traveling with an entourage including women and children. Esau is coming with 400 men. Jacob is afraid. He hopes to assuage what he imagines will be Esau’s anger. He humbles himself. Displaying his wives and children, he hopes to warm his brother’s heart. And then, in the moment of encounter, Esau shows himself to be a person who has grown. He’s not angry. He’s at peace with himself and wants peace with his brother. He hugs him and kisses him. He says, “Let’s continue the journey together. I know it’s slow going with your whole family. I’ll slow down to be with you.” Jacob deceives his brother once again. “You go ahead. I’ll catch up,” Jacob says. Of course, that is not what he intends to do. The two will never be reunited.

Like many in our country, I watched the midterm elections with great interest. I was fascinated by the results, pleased by some, and frustrated and frightened by others.

Today, I want to ask our elected officials to be Esau.

Jacob is an all-or-nothing kind of person. He’ll resort to whatever it takes to get what he wants. For Jacob, it’s about winning. Esau, though, grows beyond hurts large and small. He wants to share a journey with his brother. He wants to live side by side. It’s not about revenge for him. It’s not about having the upper hand and using it to punish the other. One knows nothing other than the struggle, and the other seeks paths to peace.

The book of Genesis is set up as a series of binaries: light and darkness, day and night, Cain and Abel, Isaac and Ishmael, and then Jacob and Esau. The Bible guides us to love one and fear or despise the other. True unity will come only in the Messianic Age.

Our country is set up in destructive binaries, too — most specifically, Republican and Democrat. Our country needs to reconcile the binaries. To do so takes the kind of courage that is a rare commodity. It sometimes means standing up to people in our own parties, rebuking those who are closest to us, paving new directions.

I’m repeatedly drawn to the words of the poem, “Merger,” by Judy Chicago:

And then all that has divided us will merge

And then compassion will be wedded to power

The “and then” can only happen when we find the mature Esau inside ourselves.

May such a time come, as Jewish liturgy puts it, “soon, speedily, and in our day.”

Jack Paskoff is rabbi at Congregation Shaarai Shomayim in Lancaster. Email: jpaskoff@shaarai.org.