Happy Easter, Ramadan Mubarak and Chag Sameach! I hope this season of holidays brings blessings, joy and hope to all who celebrate.

At the highly ritualized celebratory Seder meals that Jews share in at the start of Passover, we often sing a song that seems almost silly. It’s a song that talks about a single baby goat that meets its demise by being eaten by a cat. Of course, the cat is then bitten by a dog. The song continues through many iterations of the conqueror being devoured by an even stronger conqueror. Only the goat is innocent. (Think of it as the Jewish equivalent of the nursery rhyme/song “There Was an Old Lady Who Swallowed a Fly.”) While the song is fun to sing and to race through as the verses build, on another level, it tells us of endless cycles of violence and conquest. It only ends when God finally defeats the “angel of death.”

Earlier this month, I was honored to participate in a discussion titled “When We Long For Peace: An Interfaith Panel on Religious & Spiritual Responses to War.” It was sponsored by the Lancaster Interfaith Coalition and hosted by the Klehr Center for Jewish Life at Franklin & Marshall College. The other two panelists were a representative from the Muslim community and a Mennonite peacemaker.

While the immediate impetus for this event was Russia’s barbaric invasion of Ukraine, we can all too easily recite lists of other wars, conflicts and attempts at genocide. I found striking parallels between Jewish thought and Muslim perspectives as shared by Dr. Shahid Babar, an internist and a founding member and board member of the Islamic Community Center of Lancaster. I was especially pleased to hear him share a message I also shared: that “if one has saved a single life, it is as if he saved an entire world.”

On a certain level, that message sets up a sad irony. Can it be acceptable to go to war, taking lives, in order to save even more lives? I spoke of Judaism as a faith that pursues peace but isn’t pacifist, that commands us to defend ourselves from attack, and obligates us to intervene to protect those who are pursued by those who seek to cause harm.

During the evening, I found the pacifism of peacemaker Jonathan Rudy to be challenging to my way of thinking.

Rabbi Jerome Malino was a teacher of mine. Years ago, he told a group of students that he had embraced the Oxford Pledge of 1933, avowing a position of pacifism under any circumstances — all this while watching the rise of Nazism and hearing the drums of war approaching. Malino never reversed course, even as he learned of the atrocities being committed against Jews and others at the hands of the Nazis. He offered his congregation a sealed, undated letter of resignation to be opened any time they found his position too embarrassing.

I respected the depth of Rabbi Malino’s unwavering beliefs and his willingness to put his livelihood on the line, but I could never understand his motivation. I was reminded of Rabbi Malino as I listened to Jonathan Rudy. Truthfully, at first, I viewed this thinking as naive. Then I remembered our song, “Chad Gadya” and the single little goat. World War I, the “war to end all wars,” didn’t make us any less prone to war. Neither have any of the wars since. God has not yet come to defeat the “angel of death.” Purveyors of war still rejoice.

Is waiting for God and living in this ongoing maelstrom the answer? Rabbi Jack Riemer wrote:

We cannot pray to You, O God,

to banish war,

for You have filled the world

with paths to peace,

if only we would take them.

Near the end of our Seders, we open the door to welcome Elijah the prophet. We encourage him to come soon and bring the Messiah with him. In many homes, there is a prefilled cup of wine awaiting Elijah’s arrival.

In my home, we practice a tradition that I learned a long time ago. The cup is not prefilled. Instead, we fill it by each contributing a share from our own cups, demonstrating our personal commitment and willingness to sacrifice to bring about the messianic age of peace. What are we individually being called upon to do? Pondering that question, I pray that this holy season will usher in a time of lasting redemption and peace for the world.

Jack Paskoff is rabbi at Congregation Shaarai Shomayim in Lancaster. Email: jpaskoff@shaarai.org.