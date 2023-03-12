Three years ago today, I was in sunny Florida with my then-3-year-old daughter, visiting my parents. We enjoyed swimming, collecting shells on the beach and visiting the local zoo. I remember reading in the newspaper about the “novel coronavirus” and particularly the first cases that were announced around that time on the West Coast.

My dad, a retired physician, and I talked about what this might mean, and while concerning, I had no idea just how drastically our world was about to change.

Not long after returning home, cases started to grow exponentially across the country. We soon saw our first cases locally, and our first cases in the hospital. The state-ordered lockdown meant that I had to carry a card saying I was an essential worker when going to and from work. I had to be screened each time I started a shift at the hospital.

My child’s preschool, swimming lessons and outings came screeching to a halt.

I remember my commutes getting much shorter, as there were hardly any cars out on the road. It was a strange spring, and yet the quiet made it seem as if the birds were singing more loudly, the grass and trees were more vivid, and the flowers had a sweeter smell. Slowing down, in effect, forced me to be more present. This was one of the unexpected blessings of the pandemic.

Where I needed to be

Our hospital numbers increased and grew to include children and families. It became apparent that the pandemic was not going away anytime soon. An ever-present subtle anxiety crept into my daily life. I had trouble eating and sleeping, and I briefly fantasized about having a job where I could work from home. At the same time, I still loved my job and my co-workers and found ways to cope with the trying parts of it.

I recall one morning before the sun came up seeing a whole family with COVID-19 in the emergency department, and trying to assure the parents we would take good care of their child in our unit, because the parents would be in a different unit. As I walked back up the stairs to my unit, I began to feel as though I would not be able to bear painful situations like this again and again, with no end in sight. And then I stopped and rested on the landing for a moment and it occurred to me that not only would I be able to bear it, but perhaps this was exactly what I was supposed to be doing. While I was powerless to stop the pandemic and its consequences, I did have the power to do good in my little corner of the world, and perhaps that was the most important thing I could be doing at this time.

Flash forward through that first spring and summer to unthinkable numbers of cases and deaths, and new variants rearing their ugly heads, but also a sense of community and camaraderie. Folks in general seemed happy initially to do their part to “flatten the curve.” Hospital and other essential workers were labeled “heroes,” and people looked to infectious disease experts for recommendations.

Better understanding

Just The Facts 1. Remember, COVID-19 is primarily an airborne disease. This means that, like measles and tuberculosis, it can spread between people who are merely in the same room, even if they are more than 6 feet apart. This is why masking and good ventilation in public places can be so effective in mitigating spread. 2. High-quality masks do work. A cloth mask will probably do little to protect you from the latest variant, but a high-filtration mask worn properly (over your mouth and nose) will significantly decrease the chances of contracting and spreading COVID-19. 3. Universal masking (when everyone in the group wears one) is superior to one-way masking, because masks not only protect a wearer from inhaling viral particles, but also prevent a wearer from exhaling them into the environment. 4. COVID-19 can be contagious for two days before you develop symptoms. Staying home while sick is important, but it will not prevent all spread. 5. Vaccines don’t prevent COVID-19, but they will greatly reduce your risk of becoming seriously ill, hospitalized or dying from COVID-19 should you become infected. 6. Being “fully vaccinated” means you have received the most up-to-date vaccine available for you. 7. You can get COVID-19 multiple times. Like many other respiratory illnesses, being infected can offer you some protection in terms of disease severity if you get it again, but this is not long-duration protection and it does not protect you against being reinfected. 8. High-risk means: Being over 50. Being an infant. Being overweight or obese. Having asthma. Having high blood pressure. Having Type 1 or Type 2 diabetes. Having chronic lung, kidney or liver disease. Having heart disease. Having cancer. Having a transplanted organ. Having Down syndrome. Having mental health conditions. Having dementia. Being physically inactive. Being a smoker. Having an immunodeficiency. Being on steroids or other medications that suppress your immune system. Around 75% of adults in our country have at least one condition that makes them high-risk. — Dr. Alexandra Solosko

In October 2020, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention finally acknowledged that COVID-19 was spread via airborne transmission, encouraging use of masks (and not just distancing 6 feet apart from others) and upgraded ventilation systems.

In December 2020, I was fortunate enough to be in the first group of people to be vaccinated in Lancaster County. The hope that a vaccine was the way out of this unfolding catastrophe would not be dashed yet for some time. At-home COVID-19 tests were just becoming available. We still thought that “herd immunity” in the case of COVID-19 might be a thing.

First 2021 and then 2022 brought better understanding of this disease. We learned that COVID-19 is not just another flu, but an infection capable of affecting multiple body systems. Complications like blood clots, strokes, heart attacks, new-onset diabetes, neurological diseases, persistent lung problems and “long COVID” were increasingly recognized. We gained better understanding of what “high risk” means and how to mitigate that risk, including use of masks, hand hygiene and good ventilation.

Treatments were developed and discarded as the science evolved and new variants emerged. The ad nauseam arguing about unproven treatments such as ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine finally seemed to settle in the dust. Antiviral medications such as remdesivir (Veklury) and nirmatrelvir/ritonavir (Paxlovid) became available and showed promise in the treatment of severe illness and preventing progression to severe illness, respectively.

Vaccines were approved for babies and children, and updated vaccines were developed as newer, much more contagious variants emerged.

The RSV (respiratory syncytial virus) surge came in the fall of 2022, compounding our already rising numbers of other respiratory illnesses, including flu and COVID-19. Fortunately, we were already essentially rehearsed in taking care of large numbers of very ill patients, including babies and children, and we used these skills to our advantage.

Re-entering public spaces

We have been able to gain perspective on how to meet not just the medical needs of humans during a pandemic, but also their social-emotional and psychological needs.

Exceptions eventually were made for people dying of COVID-19 in hospitals so family members could say visit and say their last goodbyes in person.

The negative effects of prolonged isolation were recognized. Schools worked to make their buildings safer by developing COVID-19 protocols including masking, testing and ventilation.

The same was true for a myriad of public places. Restaurants increasingly offered outdoor seating. Nursing homes and retirement communities once again allowed masked visitors after they had been screened for illness. Public transportation mask mandates on planes, trains, buses and subways made travel more accessible to high-risk individuals.

Sadly, all of these amazing and forward-thinking interventions have been overshadowed by the worst of our humanity.

As humans, we have short attention spans, and even shorter abilities to commit long-term to acting in the interests of others. We get tired of doing hard things. We become more concerned with meeting our own needs than meeting those of our fellow community members. These tendencies are not new, but they certainly have been exacerbated by the pandemic.

Before long, public places no longer required masks. Many schools and places of worship also decided to go mask-optional. By 2022, it was the exception rather than the rule to see someone masking in public. People who had previously been working at home were asked to return to in-person work, even if workplace ventilation systems had not been upgraded. Paid sick leave for COVID-19 illness was no longer guaranteed by employers. The federal government has announced that the COVID-19 public health emergency will end in May; this could mean the elimination of health benefits including free testing, treatment and vaccines, telehealth benefits for certain patients, and Medicaid benefits for many who currently qualify.

Tragic consequences

At the same time, the spread of disinformation and the politicization of public health have resulted in the mistrust of physicians and other health care providers. Health care heroes now are treated with skepticism and in some cases even disdain.

Sadly, public health messaging has been abysmal, and people have failed to keep up with the science on their own. Religious, media or political leaders have replaced scientists as the trusted source of COVID-19 information for some people. This has led to further divisiveness among communities and even families, and made it extremely difficult for people to make truly informed decisions for themselves.

Compassion fatigue seems to have created an everyone-for-themselves attitude in some people. The all-in-it-together spirit of the pandemic’s earliest days is gone; some of us seem to have forgotten what it means to love our neighbor — to treat others, including the “least of these,” as we would want to be treated. In essence, the idea of “public health” has been transformed into a very private matter. The abandonment of mitigation measures has sent those who are high-risk back to once again isolate at home, unable to safely, fully participate in their communities.

Another great tragedy of the pandemic is that not just high-risk individuals, but marginalized communities — people of color, people with low incomes, those in sexual or gender minorities, immigrants and refugees — have been disproportionately impacted by, and borne the brunt of, COVID-19.

These are communities that traditionally have had poorer access to health care, more crowded living conditions, greater reliance on public transportation, and higher numbers of uninsured individuals. They are more likely to have jobs without paid sick leave or family leave, and may struggle to find child care when their children are sick. Missing a paycheck to stay home while sick or while one’s child is sick may mean not being able to buy groceries or pay rent.

Three years in, we are seeing the devastating toll that COVID-19 has exacted. More than 1 million people in our country have died of COVID-19, and millions more elsewhere. And while, thank goodness, the percentage of patients who die of COVID-19 has drastically declined, the death toll continues to climb.

Moreover, we have come to understand that the outcome of COVID-19 is not binary, as in either death or full recovery.

COVID-19 complications and long COVID have also had far-reaching consequences. Long COVID affects about 1 in 3 people who become ill with the disease, and is currently estimated to affect about 15% of individuals in the United States. The economic losses from these numbers alone are thought to run in the trillions of dollars when one accounts for lost wages, increased health care costs and diminished quality of life.

The pandemic up close

As I write this, I’ve just finished a shift at the hospital. A good bit of my day has been spent caring for yet another previously healthy child with respiratory failure due to COVID-19.

I sometimes hear people talk about the pandemic being over. And I very often see people behaving as if it is over. I will admit that at times I can feel jealous.

It’s easy to look away or pretend it’s over if you don’t have to look it in the eye on a regular basis. I think about what it would be like to have that luxury. And then I remember how fortunate I am to be a physician during the pandemic.

I’ve seen firsthand the death and destruction due to COVID-19. I’ve seen our emergency department and hospital filled with COVID-19 patients. I’ve cared for seriously and even critically ill babies and children with COVID-19.

It’s been exhausting, terrifying, heartrending. But seeing and knowing firsthand what the pandemic has wrought has made it easy for me to make solid, evidence-based decisions about vaccinating myself and my child and taking precautions to keep us and our loved ones healthy. My daughter is now a happy, healthy 6-year-old, who is thriving despite having lived nearly half her life during the pandemic; she understands that we continue to take precautions not out of fear, but out of love.

I feel no need to apologize for being cautious and proactive when it comes to daily life. I know the science, and I am not swayed off course by religious, media or political leaders.

I would be lying if I said that it wasn’t sometimes lonely to be among the minority of people who continue to take precautions seriously, but I have no doubt that it is still the right thing to do.

In some ways it feels like three years have lasted a lifetime, but we are really just in the infancy of learning to live with COVID-19. We have come so far since the pandemic began, but we still have so much to learn.

My hope is that in three more years I will write about how far we have come in terms of more effective vaccines, better treatments, improved prevention strategies and maybe, just maybe, a community that cares about protecting its most vulnerable members.

Dr. Alexandra Solosko is a local hospital pediatrician employed by Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. The thoughts and opinions expressed in this column are the author’s own, and do not represent those of any organization.