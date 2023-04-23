There are days I still miss my father. He died unexpectedly, 22 years ago. He would have been 91 now.

There are lots of folks in my congregation, older than that. One serves on the congregation council and rides an electric bike almost every day. His goal is to ride cross-country, even though he never leaves New Holland. According to his odometer, I think he’s somewhere in Idaho these days.

I wonder if my father would have ridden an e-bike? When he retired, he got a Schwinn beach cruiser bike to ride on the boardwalk at the Jersey shore. He reminded me a little of a circus bear when he pedaled down the boards. The only thing missing was the fez with a feather in it.

You wonder about stuff like that when you grieve someone. What shape their life would have taken? And yours?

Last Sunday — the Sunday after Easter — brought us to that moment of grieving. The pull between “already” and “not yet” is where we live our lives.

“Unless I see the marks of the nails, and put my hand in his side, I will not believe,” says Thomas after his friends tell him that they have seen the Lord.

Thomas knows that grief can be exhausting. You quickly get tired of longing and absence, and you look for distraction in a daily routine. Going out to check the news on the streets, like Thomas did. You just want to get back to normal.

But without the anchor of grieving, life is just a series of random banalities and trivia. Loss can focus us, like we used to do with a cheap magnifying glass and a piece of paper, until a wisp of smoke danced from the pinpoint of sunlight.

Grief is that, too, when you sit with it long enough.

When I was going into high school, my father started a coffee house in the church where he was pastor. It was during the Vietnam War. Tensions were high everywhere. Now, they were high in the church too. Sometimes it felt like that sturdy little brick building would come apart at the seams.

Long-haired hippies started hanging around during the week. Some started a band in the church basement where they practiced every afternoon. They set up wooden screens and painted murals that prominently featured peace signs and rainbows that glowed under black light.

Every Friday night, the coffee house was open, and the church basement was filled with music and an energy I’d never seen before. The staid old German church members looked ridiculously out of place.

Most of them had fled Germany with the clothes on their backs and built new lives in the America that had taken them in. They became my extended family. They were my honorary grandparents, aunts, uncles who had taken their grief and lavished it on me and my younger sister and brother, until it became love.

I remember how they would take me aside and want to be sure I would never turn out to be like the “long hairs,” who had no manners and were always protesting the war.

How could I tell them that I wanted to grow my hair long too? I wanted nothing more than to own a black leather jacket and to swagger self-confidently through life like they seemed to be doing. To be brandishing an ironic humor that could deflate a self-important world.

Those long-haired hippies held out the possibility that you could take what the world dished out and still become more of yourself, not less. Ah, but to do that, you had to risk disappointing the most important people in your life. You had to be willing to leave it all behind.

Maybe that’s why Jesus was crucified on a hill, by a busy road, at midday when you couldn’t miss it, and raised in a garden at dawn while the world slept. And why he said to Thomas when he came back to the disciples a second time, “blessed are those who have not seen and yet believe.”

They’re the ones who flourish in the tension between “already” and “not yet.” Who love you even when you disappoint them and rejoice when you become what they don’t understand.

That’s what faith is in the end. Faith honors that tension between “what is” and what we “hope for” and creates a space for people to become who they are, whatever that means. And, blessed are we when we run across those people.

Many years later, when I was ordained, the German ladies who were still alive traveled across the state to be there for it. My lovely, extended family. Afterward, one of them stood on tiptoe and pinched both my cheeks and said, “look at ‘choo,’ so big! You couldn’t get a haircut to be a pastor?”

Yeah, my father would have ridden an e-bike. And he probably would have done lots of other things I can’t imagine.

The Rev. Dr. Charles H. Oberkehr is pastor of Trinity Lutheran Church in New Holland.