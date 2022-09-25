“You did what?”

“I was just trying to do what you said.”

“How could you?”

“You told me: ‘Take your son and sacrifice him.’”

“I was trying to teach you something. I never thought you would do it. Never even think about doing anything like that again!”

Such is the story of Abraham nearly sacrificing his son Isaac (Genesis 22), paraphrased here. It’s a story Jews around the world will be wrestling with this week as we observe the holiday of Rosh Hashana, our New Year’s celebration, bringing us into our year 5783. It’s a story we need to heed today.

America: Our children are tied to the altar, the knife is in our hands, we have the flint to start the fire. We are sacrificing our children.

The list of issues seems endless. We can look at gun violence, the costs of higher education, book banning, teacher shortages spurred by the intense scrutiny and vilification of teachers, limitations on reproductive rights, the opioid epidemic, the amount of community resources being wasted to further marginalize transgender young people, and older people too. The one that strikes me as most ironic is that people who proclaim a belief in family values somehow have concluded that using expletives in conjunction with certain candidates or elected officials is acceptable in speech and on flags and bumper stickers.

Yes, we are sacrificing our children.

I fear that many of our elected officials, from local school boards and municipalities to state capitals and Washington, D.C., don’t really want to solve problems. They want to earn bonus points with their political parties or those who lead them, and in some cases, they believe they are earning bonus points as they seek admission to heaven. If they were serious about solving problems, they would listen to the people, empathize with their pain, and find ways to move forward. They would reach across the aisle, recover the apparently ancient art of compromise and statesmanship, and act. Our current reality, though, is that they would rather celebrate their fleeting victories, point accusing fingers at the other and mock their opponents than act in meaningful, enduring, productive and compassionate ways.

I recently read the book “Leadership: In Turbulent Times,” by renowned historian Doris Kearns Goodwin. This book should be required reading for anyone in, or running for, office. Among the moments in history she examines is when President Lyndon Johnson succeeded in getting bipartisan support for the Civil Rights Act and the Voting Rights Act in the 1960s. Kearns Goodwin reminds us of Johnson’s 1965 speech to Congress regarding civil rights: “There is no Negro problem. There is no Southern problem. There is no Northern problem. There is only an American problem. And we are met here tonight as Americans — not as Democrats or Republicans — we are met here as Americans to solve that problem.”

We are living in similar times today. In our bitterly polarized nation, there is an American problem — many problems, actually. How are we going to move forward? Who is ready to take the lead?

In the biblical story, Abraham is called three separate times. Each time he is called, he answers with a single Hebrew word, “Hineini.” That word, appearing only 14 times in the entire Hebrew Bible, means “Here I am. I’ll do whatever it takes. I am fully present in this moment.” Of the three times he is called, once is by God and once by Isaac, and the final time comes just as Abraham raised the knife to strike his son. It was an angel calling from heaven, “Abraham, Abraham!” The rabbis of old tell us that calling his name only once wasn’t enough to get Abraham’s attention. We’ve all been there, so intent on performing the task at hand that we don’t see what’s right before our eyes. We are hyperfocused and can’t hear the voices calling to us. Who among us is hearing the angel’s call today? Who is this messenger from God? How many times will we have to be called before we see what we are doing? Will we be stopped in time, before thrusting the knife?

In this new year, I pray for our country and for its leaders. May they demonstrate true wisdom, and act with vision and courage.

To my Jewish readers, I wish you a “shanah tovah u’m’tukah,” a sweet, healthy and happy new year.

Jack Paskoff is rabbi at Congregation Shaarai Shomayim in Lancaster. Email: jpaskoff@shaarai.org.