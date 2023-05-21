Why do kids go to school?

They go to meet new people — peers and adults. They go to be exposed to ideas and attitudes that might be different from what they may have encountered at home and in their previous interactions with a more limited group of other people. They learn how societies throughout history have dealt with difficult problems and issues in their efforts to organize life for the benefit of all their people. Especially, they should investigate what and how their own democratic nation has learned, grown and adapted as it has developed over time.

Kids should explore new ideas they may not have thought about in depth, both alone and in the company of others. They should be led in doing so by some of the most qualified and thoughtful adults they will meet in their lives — their teachers, educational specialists and school leaders. School should be a place that makes such exploration possible and successful for all students and in all geographic areas. Moreover, it should start early in a child’s life.

Schools should emphasize preparing students to enjoy thinking about difficult and confusing issues. Social interaction with many others of all backgrounds and viewpoints is the key to making this work, as is access to a wide range of materials in classrooms, libraries and instructional technology centers. Students come to school to learn, and they should do so with few restrictions.

As a social studies teacher and teacher educator — as well as supervisor for elementary and secondary social studies teachers — for many years, I understand how all that I’ve outlined above can work and does work. It is a hard but wonderful experience to see future teachers in one’s classroom grow and improve in their understanding of the process so they can lead their students to improve social studies scores from year to year — when supported appropriately. It is even better to watch these students in their classrooms moving along with enthusiasm in the process and becoming better citizens of our country. They all can do that.

It is sad to read of school budget problems, teacher shortages and leadership issues at the school board level. A cause of this seems to be the isolation of subgroups within school districts. People don’t seem very interested in reaching out to those around them.

“Each friendship can make you a new person because it opens up new doors inside of you,” reads a quote attributed to author Kate DiCamillo. “A friend may be waiting behind a stranger’s face,” wrote poet Maya Angelou. It is clear that some or many of us are fairly happy to confine ourselves (and our children) in a tiny pocket where others and their thoughts have no meaning or importance. We all can do better than that.

This separation among us leads to what New York Times columnist David Brooks wrote about recently. He discussed the struggle for America’s soul and defined the concept. He wrote, “I do ask you to believe that every person you meet has this moral essence, this quality of soul. ... Because we have souls, we are morally responsible for what we do.”

We all begin developing our souls from birth, through experiences with family, our places of worship, neighborhoods and other early activities with our friends.

I hope we all believe that our young people have the right to work and struggle to figure out just what their soul is or will become. That is clearly why schools and schooling are so important. The people gathered there as students, teachers, advisers, etc., set important patterns of thought that encourage that process. Students must reach out to others to work their way through this growth of soul. That involves making new friends, even if they are different, and working to understand what others in their lives and in the world’s history have to offer them in their discussions and analyses.

They need to take charge of their personal perspectives and growth so they can contribute to making life in this country better. That is what social studies and school is all about — education cannot be allowed to falter or fail.

Terry W. Blue, Ph.D., is an Elizabethtown College emeritus professor of education.