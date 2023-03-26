In my columns for LNP | LancasterOnline earlier in this pandemic, my goal was to educate the community about COVID-19 and what was really happening behind the closed doors of the hospital and in particular, the intensive care unit. Some of what I shared was embraced, but I also received some harsh criticism. However, in much the same way I was committed to showing up to work then as a registered nurse in the ICU, I committed to not let the negative responses keep me from informing the public about the hard realities of a deadly pandemic.

Reflecting on the three-year anniversary of the pandemic’s start in Lancaster County has not been easy. To reflect is to recall and relive those dark days. I feel comfortable saying I speak for most when I say we don’t really want to remember them.

We all woke up one day and our lives were turned upside-down. The streets were empty and silent, but the internet and media were loud — full of screaming, yelling and, quite often, hate. The pandemic spared no one. It affected every country in the world, and it did not discriminate against any race, gender or age group.

In the blink of an eye, every aspect of how we all functioned in our daily lives was completely upended. Businesses closed, schools had to figure out how to teach kids remotely, holidays were canceled, and many of us found ourselves trapped at home. All the while, hospitals never slowed down. In fact, they grew busier. And many people were dying. Yet health care workers continued to show up, despite the uncertainly, stress, fear and utter exhaustion we were experiencing day after day after day.

There were few fields that were more affected by the pandemic than health care. We health care workers dealt with it on a different level. We were the ones who dealt with multiple people dying daily right before our eyes. Our workloads increased and our staffing decreased, as our co-workers fell ill with the virus or decided it was all too much and left the profession. Those of us who stayed had no escape from the pandemic; we lived it every minute of every day.

Reminiscent of the movie “Groundhog Day,” the early months of the pandemic were like waking up from a bad dream every morning and rolling over in bed, only to see that the repeat button had been pressed yet again.

For many of us it was the worst experience we have had in our careers — and our lives. I pray that something like the COVID-19 pandemic does not happen again. That said, I hope we were able to learn something from this tragedy. While we all want to move forward from this tragedy, we must learn from what we endured, despite the painful memories.

We reflect on the past not to relive the pain, but to learn from it. It is about growth and change. It is about thoughtfully reflecting on things that we did, ways that we behaved, and how we treated each other. It is about learning how to work together to solve problems and get through tragedy, rather than fomenting hatred and pulling people apart. In short, it is about becoming better, more compassionate human beings.

Thankfully, after three years, we are getting closer to returning to our pre-pandemic lives. Life outside the hospital no longer involves restrictions or mandates. In the hospital we are still wearing masks, but it is now a rare occasion for someone in the hospital with COVID-19 to die from it.

We have all been through a lot. And I think we can all agree on one thing: Everyone reading this column has endured this nightmare one way or another. It has not been easy for anyone. But we are here. And what I hope to impress upon others is that we must recognize how valuable life is, and we must unite despite our differences. Public health is up to us — and we as a community need to be the voice of change. We collectively need to make this world better.

I leave you with this: Let us be voices of reason should something like this pandemic happen again. We can be the solution, not the problem.

Nikkee Asashon is now a nurse practitioner in Lancaster County.