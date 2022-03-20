Long before Congress designated March as Women’s History Month in 1987, I was a young girl who imagined someday living a life exciting enough to write about. My favorite books featured curious girls who didn’t abide by every rule.

Louise Fitzhugh’s 1964 novel “Harriet the Spy” was my favorite. Like Harriet, I kept a journal of commentary on my friends and family. Harriet’s attire of jeans, sneakers and sweatshirt was my regular couture; her aspiration to be a writer matched my own. Highlighting a brash and unconventional girl heroine, the novel excited not just me but also a Xenia, Ohio, school board, which narrowly voted to keep the book in libraries after it had been challenged as dangerous reading in 1983.

Now an English professor, I often remind myself and my students that it is only in the last 60 years or so that women like me have been teaching women’s literature to young women at college. Until recently, only women who were wealthy and privileged were given any sort of education, and then it usually consisted of a smattering of reading, accompanied by embroidery, piano and French. Education for women, as for men through most of history, was the province of the upper classes and those associated with them.

Before the 20th century, women’s lives were domestic, with the exception of working-class women who variously labored to put bread on the table. Most women had neither enough education nor leisure to write — and those who dared were told that such behavior was unwomanly.

Women writers during the medieval period were exceptional and almost always wrote in the context of religious vocations. While highly educated literary luminaries like Heloise wrote in Latin in the 12th century, less educated figures like the medieval English mystic Margery Kempe could not write. Determined to share the religious revelations that shook her life, Kempe sought out a male scribe (a priest) to take dictation for her. Kempe persisted in her unusual literary activity, just as she had insisted upon traveling alone to Palestine, boarding boats and donkeys in order to see Jesus’ birthplace. Kempe’s autobiography, “The Book of Margery Kempe,” is the first by a woman in English.

Another example of a woman who felt her story was too important to leave unrecorded was Mary Prince. A Black woman born into slavery in the West Indies in 1788, Prince narrated her story to an English woman, Susanna Strickland, who helped publish “The History of Mary Prince” for London’s Anti-Slavery Society in 1831. The earliest surviving slave narrative by a woman, Prince’s words attest to the terror and inhumanity of slavery: “How can slaves be happy when they have the halter round their neck and the whip upon their back?”

Rooms of their own

Some women took up the pen to decry the plight of women with literary ambitions.

Anne Finch, Countess of Winchilsea (1661–1720), lamented in her poetry: “Alas! a woman that attempts the pen/Such an intruder on the rights of men,/Such a presumptuous creature is esteemed,/The fault can by no virtue be redeemed.”

Mary Wollstonecraft, in “A Vindication of the Rights of Woman” (1792), urged women to educate themselves to become rational and independent. Women weren’t naturally weak and dim-witted — as she admitted most women of her day were. Rather, women were condemned to ignorance by being denied education; men generally preferred them to be dutiful wives or playthings.

Charlotte Bronte echoed Wollstonecraft through the musings of her literary protagonist. In “Jane Eyre” (1847), Jane insists that “women ... need exercise for their faculties and a field for their efforts as much as their brothers do.” (It’s worth noting that Charlotte Bronte initially wrote under a male pseudonym, Currer Bell, in order to get published.)

Women writers of the late 19th and early 20th centuries wanted more than “a field for their efforts.”

In “A Room of One’s Own” (1929), Virginia Woolf maintained that women require financial resources and a room of their own in order to write. She was thinking of Jane Austen (among others), who penned her novels while sitting in the family parlor. Austen’s nephew wrote that Austen “had no separate study to repair to, and most of (her) work must have been done in the general sitting-room, subject to all kinds of casual interruptions.” Men of property enjoyed quiet libraries for meditation and writing; women wrote in the living room, often disrupted by daily household matters (this might remind some of us of trying to work at home during a pandemic!).

Transcending boundaries

In the last hundred years, successive waves of feminist movements have helped to uncover and dismantle structural inequalities for women of color and lower socioeconomic classes. More women now have access to education and the professions than ever before. We are amid an explosion of writing by women of various races, classes, ethnicities and sexual identities. Moreover, contemporary women’s writings consider subjects that our literary forebearers would have blushed at: women’s bodies.

Poet Lucille Clifton (1936–2010) praises her hips in “Homage to my Hips”: “these hips/are free hips./they don’t like to be held back.” Sandra Cisneros also lauds women’s hips in her 1984 novel, “The House on Mango Street.” Poet Anne Sexton writes about her hysterectomy (“In Celebration of My Uterus”), while essayist Emilie Pine investigates menstruation, sex and menopause in her 2019 collection of essays, “Notes to Self.” Julie Otsuka’s 2011 novel “The Buddha in the Attic” enters the minds of immigrant Japanese picture brides on the night they lost their virginity. Alison Bechdel’s 2006 graphic memoir “Fun Home: A Family Tragicomic” represents women’s bodies in lesbian sex. In her 2018 book “I’m Afraid of Men,” transgender woman writer Vivek Shraya questions gender boundaries altogether.

As I write these words, I am grateful for all the rooms of my own where I have written uninterruptedly, and for the classrooms filled with eager women writers who will soon change the world with their words — a world in which we will no longer need Women’s History Month, because all 12 months will resound with women’s voices and their truths.

Kabi Hartman is a senior teaching professor of English and director of the academic advising program at Franklin & Marshall College.