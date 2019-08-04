When we think about a life “calling,” we usually think of a younger person wondering what to do when he or she grows up. Yet here I am in my senior years pondering what God would have me do in this season of life.
I increasingly hear people say I talk like a father and they want to hear my story. With so many in today’s culture feeling fatherless, I believe my fresh call is to be a fatherly example, investing my life to cultivate the next generation of spiritually deep people.
Most people are willing to listen to someone who is truthful about his or her life experience with Jesus. They will follow our example if we willingly open our lives to them. Even our weaknesses can become a great strength in the long run if we are a genuinely repentant and growing person.
Scripture is full of examples of the older having something to say to the younger. In the unfolding of God’s history of redemption, we begin to see that:
— Because there was Moses, there was Joshua.
— Because there was Eli, there was Samuel.
— Because there was Mordecai, there was Esther.
— Because there was Elizabeth, there was Mary.
— Because there was Stephen, there was Paul.
Because Moses, a faithful messenger of God instructed and modeled God’s law before a young Joshua, Joshua gained strength and courage to believe and obey God and go on to lead the Israelites into the promised land against overwhelming odds (Joshua 1:1-9).
Because Eli trained young Samuel to hear and obey the voice of God, Samuel would become a faithful prophet, rightly conveying God’s messages as Israel transitioned from the time of judges to the rule of kings (1 Samuel 3).
Because Mordecai refused to bow to anyone but God, his faithful, solid, sane and godly example to his orphaned cousin Esther, whom he raised, is unmatched as she eventually emerges to rescue the Jewish people from threatened extermination (see The Book of Esther).
Because Elizabeth, a woman filled with the Holy Spirit confirmed the word of the Lord to Mary, Mary believed God concerning the babe in her womb, and gave birth to the Lord Jesus Christ. Oh, what a blessing the older Elizabeth was to young Mary as she supported and encouraged the mother of Jesus (Luke 1:39-44).
Because Stephen faithfully preached the Gospel and died for it, Saul, a hater of Christians, would become Paul, an apostle of Jesus Christ. Saul, who witnessed Stephen gazing intently into heaven and seeing the glory of God, would be blinded himself by a flash of light from heaven. He would soon recognize with repentance that stoning Stephen was the persecution of Jesus, a truth that shaped his life (Acts 7:54-60).
Recalling the accounts of these biblical men and women reminds me of the powerful influence we have on the lives of others, especially those younger than us, who have the same questions as the saints of old and as you and I had when we were young:
— Joshua might have asked Moses, “What does God expect of me?”
— Samuel might have asked Eli, “Who has God called me to be?”
— Esther might have asked Mordecai, “What does it look like to be part of a community?”
— Mary might have asked Elizabeth, “How do you intentionally seek wisdom?”
— Paul might have asked Stephen, “Is kingdom work worth the sacrifice?”
Rather than speak all the answers, I want to be a strong, silent, faithful, radiant man of God who won’t sacrifice spiritual disciplines for short-term gain. We need men and women growing deep in their faith and in their relationship with God. We need men and women who hold eternity in their hearts and who are on the journey through thick and thin, for as long as God intends.
A burning heart is one that is growing in attentiveness to God’s presence, power and peace. Out of that place of attentiveness, such a heart develops an awareness of God’s call to fulfill his purpose and priority.
How thankful I am for the opportunity to support and guide a new generation in their journey, developing them to do God’s work for global impact. We have each been given a kingdom opportunity to pour our lives into others. No matter what decade marks our age, we all have been called to share with the next generation our story of what God has taught us through his Word and his work in our lives. Who knows? The person we invest in today could be a Joshua, Samuel, Esther, Mary or Paul.
Peter W. Teague has been president of Lancaster Bible College since 1999. Email: pteague@lbc.edu.