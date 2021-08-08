Every 10 years, legislative districts across the country are redrawn to address shifts in population reflected in census data. Distribution of that data has been delayed this year but will be delivered to states soon, with initial data promised by mid-August and data in final format ready by late September.

Needed adjustments in the data for use in redrawing Pennsylvania electoral maps — that is, redistricting — should be done in time for mapping to begin by mid-October.

Pennsylvania will be dropping from 18 to 17 congressional districts due to slower population growth than that in many southern and western states. Those 17 districts will be drawn as a bill that will need to pass in both the Republican-led Pennsylvania House and Senate, then be signed into law by Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf.

For the first time in decades, divided government will provide a check on extreme partisan gerrymandering. Wolf will not sign off on a map that gives an advantage to the opposing party. While good government advocates would much prefer a more independent process, we can all look forward to a congressional district map far better than the distorted map of 2011, which locked in power for one party and locked out voters’ voices.

Both the Pennsylvania House and Senate State Government Committees will have some say in drawing the congressional map, although if the past is a predictor of the future, the public will never know who really draws the map. Both committees have begun holding informational hearings for their committee members and have promised public hearings with citizen input. The state House Republican Caucus has also launched a new Pennsylvania Redistricting website (paredistricting.com/input) that allows comment on the current congressional map and allows citizens to identify “communities of interest,” neighborhoods or regional areas that share the same policy concerns. There appears to be no coordination between the Democratic and Republican parties on this, and no coordination between the state House and Senate.

There has also been no promise that submitted comments or maps will be used, or that citizens will have time to review the proposed map before a final vote.

In 2011, legislation to create Pennsylvania congressional districts was circulated as a ghost bill — with title, topic, but no specifics — until just days before the Legislature recessed for the 2011 winter holidays. Even legislators had little time to review the final proposal before a hurried vote. Advocates will be asking Gov. Wolf to postpone signing any proposed map until mapping experts and the public are given ample time to review it.

Pennsylvania legislative districts, those that govern the election of state representatives and senators, are drawn in a completely different process.

The Legislative Reapportionment Commission will draw those maps and it has the final say, with no approval by the Pennsylvania Legislature and no veto power from the governor.

That commission is composed of state House and Senate minority and majority leaders: Republican state Sen. Kim Ward and Democratic state Sen. Jay Costa, state Republican Rep. Kerry Benninghoff and state Democratic Rep. Joanna McClinton, and a chair appointed by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court.

That chair, Mark Nordenberg, former dean of the University of Pittsburgh School of Law and chancellor emeritus of that university, will have the final say on district maps for the next 10 years. Under Nordenberg's leadership, the commission has passed resolutions making the commission subject to Pennsylvania open-meetings laws, and for the first time has hired an independent, nonpartisan expert mapper, Jonathan Cervas, to advise the chair and commission.

The Constitution of Pennsylvania offers guidelines for state House and Senate districts: They must be compact, contiguous, with no more division of counties, cities, townships or wards than absolutely necessary. Those guidelines have been flagrantly ignored in every redistricting process since that section of the constitution was passed in 1968. Legislation to put more enforceable guidance in place has been blocked, buried, gutted and amended beyond recognition over the past four legislative sessions.

Even so, citizens are asking that those responsible for district maps make clear the values that will be enacted in those maps. Many of us have studied maps enacted in 2011 and 2012: We see districts drawn to protect incumbents or to remove opponents. We also see where convoluted districts were drawn to eke out partisan advantage in areas where competitive districts would allow voters greater influence over electoral outcomes and legislative agendas.

We want districts that make sense for counties and communities, with clear routes to legislators’ offices and any divisions of counties, cities or municipalities explained. We want districts that allow competition in areas where that makes sense, and districts that allow all of us an honest say in what happens in Harrisburg and Washington, D.C.

Fair Districts PA is working hard to prepare citizens to give testimony on behalf of their own communities. It can be challenging to find dates, links and information. Two recent online updates offer background (commissions, committees and confusion, oh my!) and ways to engage in hearings and public testimony.

A recent mapping competition has yielded a series of citizen maps that will be available for public review in a statewide community mapping conversation, and then in local workshops. The goal will be to provide a baseline for Pennsylvania House and Senate maps, showing what can be done in creating districts that incorporate citizen concerns and represent communities well. Those maps will be submitted to the Legislative Reapportionment Commission.

For the first time in years, there’s a real chance that Pennsylvania may have fair district maps for Congress and the state House and Senate, but citizen attention is still essential as the processes play out. There are legislators on both sides of the aisle who are desperate to maintain their own safe districts and the partisan control that gerrymandering offers. There are also legislators, on both sides of the aisle, who know the commonwealth has been deeply harmed by the gerrymandered status quo and who welcome citizen insistence on a fairer, more representative Legislature.

Redistricting is no one’s first or favorite topic, but the maps drawn in the next few months will shape Pennsylvania politics, policy, budgets and law for the next decade and beyond. Join Fair Districts PA for regular updates. Let your legislators know you’re paying attention, and help leverage this moment in Pennsylvania history to create a more responsive, accountable Legislature that serves us all well.

Carol Kuniholm is the chair of Fair Districts PA, a nonpartisan, citizen-led coalition working to stop gerrymandering.