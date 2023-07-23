“It’s going to be fine. There’s no need to worry anymore.”

We hear those words from a stranger. They seem to us naive, but still like a warm and much needed embrace. “Yes, it’s been a painful time. There was strife from within and without. And yes, you brought this on yourselves, but you’ve suffered the consequences. You’ve been forgiven, and now it’s time to pick yourselves up from the dust, remember your better selves, and live the lives you were intended to live.”

This coming week brings us a reminder of tragedy in Jewish life. Beginning Wednesday evening at sunset, we observe a full day of collective mourning as we remember some of the greatest calamities to befall the Jewish people, including the destruction of both the first and second Temples in Jerusalem. We sit on the floor and read from the Book of Lamentations, a horrible and frightening message of utter destruction. We were warned. Jeremiah and others told us we were missing the mark, departing from the ways God set out for us. We chose not to listen.

Immediately after the holiday of Tisha B’Av is over, though, the message changes to one of consolation. For seven weeks we’ll read hopeful messages from the prophet Isaiah — messages of healing, reminders that we can find our way back and God will meet us on the way. These seven weeks lead us to Rosh Hashanah, the new year and a fresh start. This cycle is reenacted every year on the Jewish calendar.

How I would love to hear the voice of Isaiah today. After these recent years of pandemic and division, of anger and bitterness, of finger-pointing and fear, I crave that comforting presence. It doesn’t come freely, though. It comes when we’ve done the work of t’shuvah — introspection and repentance. Only then can we find redemption.

Here’s a place where Judaism and Christianity may differ. I have asked Christian clergy colleagues what is meant by the term "grace." While some find it difficult to define, the usual answer has to do with God bestowing undeserved blessing. For Jews, the blessing is earned through hard work, the work of returning, the often-distressing work of examining ourselves in the mirror. In the words of the 12-step addiction recovery programs, we must all “make a searching and fearless moral inventory of ourselves.”

Afterward, we don’t wallow in our apparent worthlessness. We struggle to change. When we do, we are assured later on in the prophetic readings for this season, the time will come for us to “Awake, awake, clothe yourself with splendor” to “Arise and shine, for your light has dawned” (Isaiah 60:1).

Let’s take a look at the passage designated for this coming Sabbath (see Isaiah 40:1-26.) Next month, we will mark the 60th anniversary of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I Have a Dream” speech. One of his dreams was drawn from the same biblical passage: “I have a dream that one day every valley shall be exalted and every hill and mountain shall be made low, the rough places will be made plain, and the crooked places will be made straight.”

Rather than seeking alterations in geological formations, in order to achieve redemption, we need to focus on people. Who are the haughty who abuse their power who need to be brought low, and who are the ones who need to be elevated? This isn’t about which candidate is in office. It’s about raising up those who have been perpetually kept low, those who have always lived on the margins.

After Rosh Hashanah, we get to Yom Kippur, and yet another reading from Isaiah:

Is such the fast I desire,

A day for people to starve their bodies?

... Do you call that a fast ...? This is the fast I desire:

To unlock the fetters of wickedness,

And untie the cords of the yoke

To let the oppressed go free ...

to share your bread with the hungry,

And to take the poor into your home.

This season calls on us to summon the courage to examine our deeds, to seek forgiveness, and to move forward in the direction of shalom, wholeness and peace.

Jewish or not, may we find meaning in this holy work.

Jack Paskoff is rabbi at Congregation Shaarai Shomayim in Lancaster. Email: jpaskoff@shaarai.org.