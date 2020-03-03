While I appreciate the coverage by LNP | LancasterOnline involving Conoy Township and our consideration of a Second Amendment sanctuary resolution, there were some recent comments attributed to me concerning red flag laws that were simply inaccurate.

Let me start by being completely transparent. I am a supporter of the United States Constitution and Bill of Rights, including the Second Amendment. I also believe that there is a lot of proposed anti-gun legislation, federally and in Pennsylvania, that disproportionally targets law-abiding gun owners instead of criminals.

With that said, I do acknowledge that there may be appropriate limited restrictions to our Second Amendment rights.

In comparison, I am also a proponent of the First Amendment, which allows for the freedom of speech, but I agree that no one should have First Amendment protection if they go into a crowded movie theater and scream “fire” when none exists.

During my interview with a LNP | LancasterOnline staff reporter Sean Sauro, we spoke in general broad terms about some recent gun-related legislation that was put forward by various Pennsylvania lawmakers.

We never specifically discussed red flag laws or any other specific legislation. So I was disappointed to read that a LNP | LancasterOnline editorial ("No sanctuary," Feb. 25) left its readers under the impression that Sauro and I discussed specific red flag law proposals. That is simply not the case.

Additionally, you implied that I thought it was a bad thing to temporarily take guns away from those who intend harm to others or themselves during a mental health crisis. Nothing could be further from the truth.

Concerning my stance on the red flag laws, that is a complicated matter, like so many issues we face today. I have not even reached a final analysis on this topic in my own mind, but I will share some of my thoughts.

I believe there are legitimate concerns on both sides of this matter. On one hand, we need to do what we can to protect our fellow citizens. However, when it comes to our constitutional rights, I believe we need to tread lightly.

To quote David French, a senior editor for the online political magazine The Dispatch, “A good red-flag law is going to require that the petitioner come forward with admissible evidence, require the petitioner to carry a burden of proof and provide advance notice of the hearing to provide the respondent with an opportunity to contest the claims against him. In emergency situations — where advance notice isn’t possible or prudent — the law should provide the owner with a prompt opportunity to contest the claims against him. And, at all times, the petitioners (those seeking the seizure order) must bear the burden of proof, and respondents should be granted the right of appeal.”

One hurdle I see to keeping guns out of the hands of those with certain mental health issues who may intend harm to others or themselves is the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996, the federal law restricting release of medical information.

I am not suggesting that we do away with this law. I also appreciate that this is a delicate topic, but one worthy of consideration when it comes to at-risk individuals owning or having access to firearms. Perhaps consider having a reporting process and central repository for certain at-risk traits and diagnoses that law enforcement, and other critical stakeholders charged with keeping society safe, would have access to. Then they could better keep guns out of the hands of certain at-risk individuals, at least those who have gone for treatment.

In the final analysis, I am disappointed that LNP | LancasterOnline attributed comments to me regarding red flag laws that were not discussed during the interview. I am unapologetic for my support of the Constitution and Bill of Rights. I also believe that when it comes to enacting laws that may impact either of those documents, it must be done with a scalpel instead of a chainsaw.

Gina Mariani is the vice chairman of the Conoy Township board of supervisors.