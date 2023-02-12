“The most disrespected person in America is the Black woman. The most unprotected person in America is the Black woman. The most neglected person in America is the Black woman.” — Malcolm X, 1962.

Megan Pete was born and raised in Houston, Texas, and went viral with her freestyling brand of rap when she was a student at Prairie View A&M University.

She took off a few years from school and returned to Texas Southern University and earned a bachelor’s degree in health administration. She has established college scholarships for Black women; she has championed mental health resources for Black women; she has empowered Black women at every turn; and yet she is one of the most disrespected Black women in America.

We could go into the nitty-gritty of why, but instead of pointing out the oppressors, I’d much rather point out Megan’s successes and how she helped draw national attention to the mental health and societal struggles of Black women while still remaining a quintessential Hot Girl.

If you haven’t figured it out, I’m referring to Grammy Award-winning rapper Megan Thee Stallion. She is commercially known for her “hard-core Southern rap” style but also known for being a Hot Girl, and for her iconic lyrics such as “I don’t text quick ’cuz I ain’t thirsty.”

Appearing on “Saturday Night Live” as the musical guest in October 2020, Megan used her literal platform to call out Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron, a Black man, who very poorly handled the March 2020 fatal police shooting of Breonna Taylor, a Black medical worker, in her apartment.

Megan performed against a background that read “PROTECT BLACK WOMEN,” a phrase that we have been screaming and repeating for centuries.

Statistics from the American Psychiatric Association tell us that “approximately 30% of African American households are headed by a woman with no husband present, compared with about 9% of white households.” This statistic paints a picture not of “absentee fathers,” as some want us to believe, but of how unsupported Black women are in general.

Culturally competent care

The push to be a “strong Black woman” was prevalent in the 1990s as the myth of the “welfare queen” began to lose traction. The bootstrap mentality was preached by politicians to anyone who wasn’t white, but especially to Black women. The sisters, however, have been doing it for themselves long before Aretha Franklin and Annie Lennox sang about it.

And it takes its toll.

We are beginning to grasp the severity of culturally incompetent health care in this country. As conversations around mental health have started to become destigmatized among Black millennials, we have realized the importance of having health care providers who understand the disparities in medicine that keep Black people from receiving the adequate care we need.

Organizations such as The Loveland Foundation (thelovelandfoundation.org), Therapy For Black Girls (therapyforblackgirls.com) and the Black Emotional and Mental Health Collective (beam.community) provide resources and tools for Black women (and men) to start prioritizing their mental health.

The Loveland Therapy Fund provides 12 vouchers worth “up to $120 each” that people can use to pay for therapy. It’s up to individual therapists to decide if they will accept the vouchers as payment.

The foundation’s mission is one I believe in deeply, and I encourage everyone to read more about it and donate if you are able. It was established in 2018 by writer and activist Rachel Cargle in response to her birthday wish fundraiser. As its website notes: “Black women and girls deserve access to healing, and that healing will impact generations.”

There are sources geared especially for the brothers, too: Therapy for Black Men (therapyforblackmen.org) and Black Men Heal (blackmenheal.org).

I would be remiss if I did not mention that locally, Patients R Waiting (patientsrwaiting.com) has a mental health initiative that covers the cost of three sessions with a culturally competent therapist for Black and Latino patients.

My own therapist, Amanda, is one of the providers, and without her, I probably would be a full-time Sad Hot Girl with inadequate coping mechanisms. I am grateful to have found a therapist who not only looks like me and can understand the challenges of being Black in America, but can also bolster me and give me the tools to combat racism and white supremacy in every facet of my life.

Value of candor

So often we fail to see the true value of celebrities beyond their entertainment.

I am grateful to Black women like Megan Thee Stallion, Lizzo, Simone Biles and others for opening up about their struggles with anxiety and depression.

I remember during the 2020 Tokyo Olympics when Biles withdrew from competing in order to rest her “body and mind.” Imagine trying to do a tumbling pass on a day when your anxiety is overtaking your thoughts. (The idea of doing a tumbling pass on any day is enough to make me overwhelmed.) Stress can have physically dangerous effects if not managed properly.

In an interview published on the American Psychology Association website, psychology professor Charlotte Fritz said that taking “regular breaks helps us to be more resilient when stressors arise, and they function as an intervention to help us deal with the daily grind.”

That article examines the effects of short breaks — taking a walk in nature, for instance, or pausing work to watch dog videos for five minutes. While I love a good dog video as much as the next gal, these small breaks cannot sustain us. Access to affordable mental health care, affordable physical health care, affordable housing and jobs that pay us a living wage are the best solutions to supporting the mental health of all people, but people of marginalized identities most of all.

If you are looking for more information on how to best support your own mental health or the mental health of those you love, please consider the sources included in this column and don’t be afraid to open up. Your story matters more than you realize.

Black women: You are loved. You are deserving of peace. You are deserving of health care that values you as a human — even if, as Megan Thee Stallion sings, you “have bad days too.” I see you. I’m grateful for you. I love you.

Starleisha Michelle Gingrich is a Lancaster-based storyteller, creative and theater professional. She is a theater educator at J.P. McCaskey High School and a social justice educator through YWCA Lancaster’s Center for Racial and Gender Equity. She founded Disrupt Theatre Company in 2020.

GET HELP

If you or someone you know is in crisis and needs immediate help, contact the following organizations:

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, suicidepreventionlifeline.org , 800-273-8255. (Also, 988 has launched nationally as the new three-digit dialing code that will route callers to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.)

Those who are deaf or hard of hearing can contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline via TTY at 800-799-4889.

Lancaster Crisis Intervention, 717-394-2631.

If you are LGBTQ: thetrevorproject.org/get-help