Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey signed one of the most stringent bans against abortion earlier this year in her state. The Alabama law makes performing abortions a felony, and the “felon” who performs the abortion could be charged with up to 99 years in prison.
The near-ban has absolutely no exceptions for cases of rape or incest. The law is set to go into effect in November.
Similarly, governors of states including Kentucky, Ohio, Louisiana, Mississippi and Georgia have approved bans on abortion once a fetal heartbeat is detected. However, doctors are only sometimes able to detect the heartbeat by the sixth week, and many women do not recognize that they are pregnant until later.
These laws will not stop abortions, but will ban safe abortions. Instead of going to a professional clinic or hospital, women will eventually resort to getting an abortion in unsafe or unsanitary locations. Dr. Leana Wen, former president of Planned Parenthood, said, “In a state that has some of the worst health outcomes for women in the nation — such as the highest rate of cervical cancer — Alabama is putting women’s lives at an even greater risk. Politicians who say they value life should advocate for policies to solve the public health crises that are killing women, not dismantle what little access to health care Alabamians have left.”
As a woman, it is horrifying and heartbreaking to see what the future has in store. To have men determine what happens to a woman’s body is extremely infuriating. As Alabama state Sen. Vivian Figures, a Democrat, said to a male colleague, of a rape victim who might not be able to get an abortion, “You don’t have to raise that child, you don’t have to carry that child, you don’t have to provide for that child, you don’t have to do anything for that child. But yet you want to make that decision for that woman, that that’s what she has to do.”
Republicans who are anti-abortion have made ridiculous and harmful claims about women who have been raped. In 1990, Texas gubernatorial candidate Clayton Williams said, “Rape is kind of like the weather. If it’s inevitable, relax and enjoy it.” More recently, in 2012, GOP presidential candidate Rick Santorum of Pennsylvania said rape victims “should make the best of a bad situation” — which is simply cruel and inhumane. These men’s remarks are uneducated, malicious and unacceptable.
The direction in which abortion legislation is heading is incredibly scary for women, especially teenagers and young adults. These laws will only increase the numbers of children in foster care and situations of domestic abuse and neglect. They also will cause a steep incline in unnecessary infant and maternal mortality.
Emma Stetser is a senior at J.P. McCaskey High School and features editor of Vidette, the school’s student newspaper.