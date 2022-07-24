It’s a strange thing, seeing a photo of one of your childhood homes on the website of your local newspaper.

In this instance, it was an LNP | LancasterOnline photo of the Alley Kat, a bar and restaurant on West Lemon Street in Lancaster city that closed last Sunday after 19 years in business.

When we — a family of six kids and two parents — lived in an apartment over that corner bar, it was Cassidy’s Tavern, operated by my father, Joe; my mother, Eleanor, ran the kitchen. (“Joe Cassidy is expecting you for dinner,” read the ad for Cassidy’s Tavern that ran repeatedly in this newspaper starting in 1969.)

The tavern endured for nearly two decades until 1988, when my dad died of a heart attack. After his death, none of us could imagine keeping the business going — he was the heart and soul of Cassidy’s Tavern.

So our family sold the bar and it became first Jamie’s Place and then eventually the Alley Kat.

Cassidy’s Tavern survived several burglaries and a rare fight that drew the police — my dad ran a very tight ship — but it couldn’t survive the loss of the man who reigned behind the bar, telling jokes, leading card games and discussions of Philadelphia sports trivia, and dispensing drinks as well as tough love and assistance to those who needed it.

A neighbor and friend once busted through the swinging door that led to the kitchen to warn my mom that her “old man” was giving away his money. My dad ran the bar as if it were a social service agency, connecting customers to jobs and loans; charging the residents of a nearby senior citizens’ facility a pittance for lunch; urging male customers to persist in education and marriage; giving cash to those who needed a bit to get by. My mother just smiled at the neighbor’s warning. She and my dad were an unshakable team.

Amid the hundreds of mourners who came to my dad’s funeral was a man who had worked at the nearby Lancaster Press (now a building of fancy condos). He came to relate a story about how, after his wife died, leaving him to raise their little son, he stopped at Cassidy’s Tavern to say goodbye to my dad. He had quit his job to move to western Pennsylvania so his little one could be near family. My mom packed them a lunch to eat on the journey. When he opened the bag containing the lunch, there was $50 from my dad. For both my parents, this kind of generosity was standard operating procedure. Their generosity was returned by this man, who drove across Pennsylvania so he could pay tribute to my dad and offer my grief-stricken mom a measure of solace.

We lived over Cassidy’s Tavern for about two years, when I was a student at Saint Anne Catholic School (which also no longer exists, having been subsumed into Saint John Neumann Catholic School). I remember Sunday afternoons when the bar was closed, digging through the cushions of the booths for left-behind coins and mixing concoctions from the soda fountain behind the bar.

In the adjacent gravel parking lot, we searched for gold-tinged rocks that many call “fool’s gold,” but is really called pyrite. Happily, we also were near an Italian bakery on North Queen Street that packaged our favorite Sunday-morning, post-Mass treats — miniature sticky buns — in white boxes tied with string.

Cassidy’s Tavern was closed every Sunday, except when St. Patrick’s Day fell on a Sunday.

The tavern was the place to be on March 17 (these were the days before Irish pubs abounded in Lancaster County).

As the Lancaster New Era, a predecessor of LNP | LancasterOnline, noted in a 1987 St. Patrick’s Day editorial, “The wearin’ of the green may be most pronounced in Cassidy’s Tavern on West Lemon Street.” The newspaper’s staffers knew from firsthand experience the joyous chaos of March 17 at Cassidy’s. People waited in a long line to get inside to hear musicians Ralph Melville and Roy Munro — who were Scottish, actually — lead the exuberant crowd in singing songs like “The Wild Rover” (which, decades later, still makes me cry when I hear it). The T-shirts printed for the 1985 celebration read: “Cead mile failte” (a hundred thousand welcomes) and “I Squeezed In.”

In a 1988 interview published posthumously in The Sunday News (another predecessor of LNP), my dad noted that, just as in the then-popular sitcom “Cheers,” he had his “own Normie and Cliffie” at Cassidy’s.

The tavern provided our family with a good life. My maternal grandfather was the “morning manager” at Cassidy’s after he retired; it was a place where he felt needed. One dedicated Cassidy’s employee and the wife he met there — now married for nearly 39 years — remain part of our extended family to this day. I still encounter customers who fondly recall the time they spent at Cassidy’s.

I admit I never mustered the courage to enter the Alley Kat, though I have friends who raved about its pizza. I wish Alley Kat owner John Katras continued success in his other businesses. And to the future owners of 30 West Lemon Street, I wish you more than the luck of the Irish — I wish you the perseverance of the Irish, which is far more abundant.

Suzanne Cassidy is the Opinion editor at LNP | LancasterOnline. Email: scassidy@lnpnews.com. Phone: 717-291-8694. Twitter: @SuzCassidyLNP.