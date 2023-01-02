On New Year’s night in Lancaster 200 years ago, illness felled one of the nation’s earliest practicing advocates of press freedom. Seventeen years earlier, William Dickson, editor of the Lancaster Intelligencer, had been jailed for libel. “O trumpery!” he proclaimed at the time. If he lay dying in early 2023, he may have had more trenchant remarks.

Dickson died on Jan. 10, 1823. He was lamented by his wife, who took over as editor of the newspaper; by his staff, who explained that he had “lingered ... under a great deal of pain, which he has borne with exemplary christian fortitude”; and by the readers of his weekly newspaper.

William Dickson and his brother, Robert, began publishing the Intelligencer in 1799. As the first Democratic paper between Philadelphia and Pittsburgh, it stood in editorial opposition to the weekly Federalist Lancaster Journal, which had been started in 1794.

These two early newspapers and many others published later make up the ancestry of the present-day LNP.

Robert Dickson died in 1802. William persevered as the Intelligencer’s sole editor in a town that was then Pennsylvania’s capital. Being located where the governor and legislators conducted their daily business made the Lancaster Intelligencer one of the most powerful papers in the commonwealth.

In the 1805 gubernatorial election, the Intelligencer supported Lancaster’s Simon Snyder, the Democratic candidate. The paper also supported judicial reform. However, Thomas McKean, who represented a coalition of conservative Democrats and Federalists, defeated Snyder and so won election to a second term.

On Feb. 11, 1806, the Intelligencer printed an anonymous letter charging that representatives of Gov. McKean had offered a senator from Bedford County promotion to desirable offices. In exchange, according to the letter, the senator had to abandon the Democrats supporting Snyder and join the coalition supporting McKean.

Dickson quickly was charged with libel for printing the letter. Although the letter was never proved false, a jury composed largely of Federalists rapidly convicted the publisher. A Federalist judge imprisoned him for three months.

With the help of friends on the other side of the prison bars, Dickson continued to publish the Intelligencer throughout his incarceration. During that time, he was appointed Lancaster County’s treasurer.

Meanwhile, newspapers throughout the state and nation supported his cause for two main reasons: Dickson's support of judicial reform had become a national issue and, more important in the long run, editors saw his situation as a clear-cut case for press freedom.

Upon his release, Dickson said nothing would deter him from “performing the Duty of Conductor of a free Press.”

His obituary, published in the Intelligencer on Jan. 18, 1823, noted in somewhat tortured prose that Dickson “for his manly and determined strides of power and the abuse of executive patronage, and for his exposure of certain executive deformities, suffered fine and imprisonment — Suffered, did I say? No! he enjoyed the inexpressible satisfaction ... by anticipation, the triumph of principle, in the very attempt in his case, to put it down.”

After Dickson died, his wife, Mary, edited the paper for three years before turning that task over to a succession of men. President Andrew Jackson appointed Mary Dickson as Lancaster's second postmistress in 1829. She ran that office until 1850 out of the Intelligencer bookstore, which she owned.

This story has been drawn from material in “The Steinmans of Lancaster: A Family and Its Enterprises” by Jack Brubaker and several articles published in the Intelligencer in early 1823.

