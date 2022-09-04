Last week’s announcement of the death of Mikhail S. Gorbachev brought with it a very personal memory.

Beside my office desk is a picture autographed by the last leader of the Soviet Union. The picture was taken 20 years ago with members of the President’s Commission on the Future of the United States Aerospace Industry, which I chaired at the behest of President George W. Bush.

Astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson, former Air Force Secretary F. Whitten Peters, former astronaut Buzz Aldrin, aerospace and defense analyst Heidi Wood, aerospace executive Robert Stevens and I spent a delightful and most interesting evening with Gorbachev at the home of Vladimir Lenin’s wife where she lived after Lenin died. The residence was in the countryside outside of Moscow and had been loaned to Gorbachev by the Russian government for the evening meeting with us.

The presidential commission was seeking detailed information about the state of aerospace technology worldwide so we could assess where the United States stood. As a part of our European investigations, we scheduled a visit to Star City, the home of Russia’s space program, to meet with the current aerospace leadership in that country.

Just before we were to leave, my staff informed me that Gorbachev was on the phone and wanted to talk to me. I was a little stunned, but obviously I took the call. We conversed using simultaneous translation and he asked whether we would include a meeting with him while we were in Moscow. I readily agreed and arrangements began immediately to make it happen.

As I recall, the meeting was scheduled for the evening after we had spent the day at Star City. There we saw the training facilities used by cosmonauts and astronauts for our joint missions; watched Buzz Aldrin sign the memorial book in the preserved office of Yuri Gagarin, the first person to travel into space; and were made honorary cosmonauts. We then headed back to Moscow, where a bus with a police escort took us to the Gorbachev dinner. We were warmly greeted by Gorbachev as we stepped off the bus and proceeded to a reception and dinner. What I remember was how convivial Gorbachev was, conversing and posing for pictures with all of us.

Following dinner, we went upstairs to a conference room arranged so that I could sit across from Gorbachev. I was surrounded by the rest of the aerospace commissioners and staff. As the discussion got underway, we were joined by two of President Vladimir Putin’s chief advisers, who introduced themselves and never uttered another word. Clearly this was Gorbachev’s meeting, and he was in charge. To this day, I do not know whether the Putin officials were there to learn or to monitor.

The focus of the former Soviet leader was Russia’s expertise in aerospace technology — in particular, space technology. But I was stunned when he said quite clearly that the United States was insufficiently capitalist. It was the U.S., he said, that was keeping Russia from competing with its aerospace assets in global markets. If Americans were really capitalist, he asserted, we would welcome the competition, rather than use international rules and regulations to freeze Russia out of the marketplace.

Here I was listening to the last of the lineage of Lenin lecture me on capitalism. I responded by noting that the rules and regulations to which he referred were the international currency agreements and that Russia could not expect to be included in the global trade community so long as the ruble was not priced at a known figure. What that meant was that lacking a fixed-price ruble, the Russians could offer deals that constantly undercut the rest of their world competition.

Gorbachev smiled and answered that the ruble problem was something that would have to be resolved.

But the point he was making was not without merit. Russia built, and still builds, very robust aerospace technology. If offered on world markets at a fair price reflecting established exchange rates, it is attractive. The U.S. has bought rides for our astronauts on Russia’s Soyuz spacecraft and bought Russian-built rocket engines for use commercially and even militarily. So, the Russians build good equipment that has a marketability when they are not attacking Ukraine or otherwise being bad global actors.

Years later, I reflect on that meeting and recognize how much the world has changed, not necessarily for the better. While I had many differences with Mikhail Gorbachev, his presence on the world scene was one of substance. The dinner and discussion that I and other presidential commission members shared with him was one of my most memorable occasions in public life.

Former U.S. Rep. Robert S. Walker represented Pennsylvania's 16th District for 20 years. He is founder and CEO of moonWalker Associates, a public affairs firm focused on space and advanced technology and based in Arlington, Virginia. Twitter: @RobertSWalker1