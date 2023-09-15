This is in response to “Unemployment rate is higher than it seems” by E.J. Antoni of The Heritage Foundation, a column that was published in the Sept. 9 LNP | LancasterOnline.

In making his assertion about the unemployment rate, Antoni presents paragraph after paragraph of deceptive statistics without citation or explanation.

He accuses the government of playing a “shell game.” Yet it is Antoni who is playing that game. His column is a textbook study in the misuse of statistics to spread misinformation.

Here are the facts:

— The number of workers in the labor force has increased 3.4 million from its pre-pandemic peak in February 2020. The number employed has increased 2.7 million.

— The unemployment rate has been at 4% or below for 21 straight months, nearly as long as the best run during the Trump administration (24 months).

— Inflation peaked at 8.9% in June 2022. Today, 14 months later, it is down to 3.7%. In the early 1980s — the last time inflation reached 8.9% — similar improvement required two recessions and a fall in oil prices to achieve. This time, unemployment remains at a historic low and the economy continues to grow.

This is an extraordinarily good performance record, one that should make us optimistic.

Antoni claims, without evidence, that the Bureau of Labor Statistics is excluding “millions of Americans missing from the workforce.” To get that number, he is counting as unemployed everyone aged 16 and older not working outside the home.

That means Antoni is counting every stay-at-home mother (or father), every student (college or high school) aged 16 or older and every retired person as unemployed. Military personnel also count as unemployed, as they are not part of the civilian labor force but are part of the population. This is absurd.

The percentage of the population employed or actively seeking work is currently 62.8%, down from 63.3% in February 2020. That decrease is solely due to the aging of the population. Looked at by age group, the participation rate for prime-aged adults (25 to 54) has increased 1%, from 82.5% to 83.5%. The rate for those 55 and older fell 1.5% as baby boomers aged and more retired. These are signs of a strong economy.

Antoni is correct about one thing: The 2020 recession was not an ordinary recession. Twenty-five million jobs were lost between February and April 2020, but once COVID-19 deaths fell in the early summer of 2020 and most businesses reopened, 17 million of those jobs returned by year’s end. It took 15 more months for employment to return to the February 2020 level. So, yes, a good part of the improvement in 2021 and early 2022 was recovery, but the past 12 months have been genuine growth and improvement.

Antoni waves his rhetorical hands at this to suggest that “pre-pandemic trends” would have put the economy in even better shape, but that is ridiculous. Economic trends do not continue forever, especially if, like him, you use the recovery growth rate of the last six months of 2020 as the trend that should continue forever. Yet Antoni had just finished saying that the 2020 recession and recovery were not normal. So how can he assume it was a “trend” that would continue?

Antoni complains about the 2021-22 surge in inflation but fails to acknowledge that its reversal without recession is something to feel good about, not bemoan. Of course, any level of inflation can be hard for someone living paycheck to paycheck. Yet here again things are better than we feel they are. Real wages — wages adjusted for inflation — are back to the level of February 2020 for the average worker and are 2% higher for blue-collar workers.

The pandemic was a difficult period. It left its mark on our psyche. Too many of us look for reasons to be pessimistic, even when the facts suggest we need not be. Writers such as Antoni prey on that feeling, using contorted statistics to feed despair and anger. Looked at clearly, things are going well and seem to be getting better.

Randall Grossman is an independent business consultant specializing in data analytics and data management and based in Lancaster.