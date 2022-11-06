On Friday, Oct. 21, thousands of people, primarily local residents, streamed into Spooky Nook Sports in Manheim clad in “Let’s Go Brandon” T-shirts and MAGA hats.

The “ReAwaken America” tour had arrived in Pennsylvania.

The presenters included MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, former national security adviser and retired Army Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn, Eric Trump and Roger Stone, former President Donald Trump’s longtime adviser and convicted felon. All were in Manheim to expound on the messages of Christian nationalism, which seeks to make the United States an explicitly Christian nation.

Entrepreneur and self-proclaimed Christian nationalist Clay Clark hosted the Manheim event in collaboration with Flynn.

A zigzag of cluttered vendor tables filled a Spooky Nook gymnasium. They offered a plethora of dubious health gimmicks, countless crosses and merchandise bearing religious and right-wing political slogans.

Many of the speakers opened their speeches by proudly proclaiming themselves to be Christian nationalists, unabashedly declaring that conservatives are the soldiers of “God’s army,” bestowing on all followers of Trump the right to use any means necessary to reclaim America from the grasp of the "satanic" left.

Televangelist Mark Burns danced a fine line when talking about religious warfare, carefully claiming that he did not want to endorse physical violence, before adding, “unless you’re trying to take our guns.” He claimed he was kidding.

But Burns also said he was there “to declare war on every race-baiting Democrat and evil scheme that comes from the gates of hell! ... Are you ready to go to war for the Lord Jesus Christ? Shout, ‘Yes!’ Why? Because it’s time to take our nation back!”

Julie Green, who claims to be a prophet, told the crowd God told her his “army is coming and it can’t be stopped," and God said, “This nation is mine.” She reminded supporters that a win for Republicans “is a win for God.”

Ridiculous, false theories were boldly presented as fact, including these: Dr. Anthony Fauci funded the creation of COVID-19 in a Chinese lab to be used as a tool of genocide; a transgender cult is snatching up kids and damning them to hell; ingesting apricot seeds will cure a person’s cancer.

Prophetic fatalists promised that those willing to take up arms in religious and political warfare would be rewarded by God.

Perhaps most dangerously of all, every single speaker made sure to instill a defiant confidence in the crowd to encourage them to “be the mouthpiece of God. God put you and only you here” at “the water cooler at work, at the bus stop, to share this information. You are the God-chosen dispersers of information.” This message was meant to ensure that every one of the event’s 5,000 attendees would recruit others to their cultlike cause.

Seth Holehouse, a right-wing podcaster and host of the YouTube “Man in America” channel, gave a speech warning of the consequences of a country that does not reflect his strict interpretation of Christianity. “Communism robs people of their humanity, rendering them no better than demons and ghosts. And isn’t that what we are seeing all around us now? Because what happens when a nation rewrites the laws ordained by heaven? What happens when a nation turns its back on God? Does man still deserve freedom then? Doesn’t it make sense that tyranny will follow?”

This is not just hollow rhetoric ramping up support before the mid-term elections. There are grim consequences to such inflammatory messages.

Barry Croft Jr., convicted in August for conspiring to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in 2020, spouted similar rhetoric, claiming that God had ordered him to commit the crime and he was therefore justified in his action. He was heard saying in a recording that he had God’s permission to violate the commandment against murder.

More recently, David Wayne DePape allegedly broke into the San Francisco home of U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, seriously injuring her elderly husband, Paul, in what the Justice Department says was an attempt to kidnap and potentially harm the speaker.

According to an FBI affidavit, DePape stated that “he was going to hold Nancy hostage and talk to her,” and “if she ‘lied,’ he was going to break ‘her kneecaps.’ ” DePape “explained that by breaking Nancy’s kneecaps, she would then have to be wheeled into Congress, which would show other Members of Congress there were consequences to actions.”

San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins said the attack on Paul Pelosi was “politically motivated.”

These cases show the very real results that can come from the carelessly incendiary language used by top GOP figures. Those promoting radical, fringe ideas are far from the fringes. Some are members of Congress.

Repeated rhetoric proclaiming that the United States is a Christian nation, founded on Christian principles, and meant to uphold Christian values, is a dangerous threat to individual freedom and the entire democratic system upon which this country was founded. These very same Christian nationalists rage against the notion of Shariah overseas, but wish to instill their own brand of religious tyranny here.

At the “ReAwaken America” event, the label “evil” was broadly applied to a slew of political opponents. According to the speakers, America’s biggest threats are transgender children, the COVID-19 vaccine and all who endorse it, satanic cults murdering unborn babies, and any media source that does not actively promote their deluded crusade. It became clear from the very start of this event that there is a coexisting, parallel reality in which a considerable portion of our society lives.

Our political leaders must come together and not only refrain from subversive language, but actively discourage and condemn it.

Ashton Clatterbuck is a local university student and political activist. He is a member of Lancaster Stands Up and a spokesperson for the Sunrise Movement, which advocates for political action on climate change.