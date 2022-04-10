The School District of Lancaster is considering a plan to realign the boundaries for its elementary and middle schools. This work is very challenging, and often very controversial, because it inevitably means some students will be zoned for a different school than the one they currently attend.

I teach third grade at Hamilton Elementary School, and I’d like to share my perspective on why I believe the district created this plan and why it is necessary.

First of all, I’m not only a teacher. I’m also a proud McCaskey alumna, as well as a parent to three students in the district. In our neighborhood, a new elementary school boundary is proposed to be just a few yards from our backyard.

I empathize with families whose children may attend a new school next year, especially if they are happy at their current school. And I don’t fault them for advocating on behalf of their children; indeed, that’s exactly what teachers want parents of their students to do.

But I also know that the administration and the school board need to look at the full picture of our district and make decisions that are best for all of our students. At Hamilton Elementary, we are at ground zero of our current misalignment.

We have 619 students who live in the current Hamilton zone. We have capacity for only 359 of these students to currently attend our school, meaning 42% attend a different school than their neighborhood friends and, in some cases, their siblings. While their friends walk to school, they need to wait for a bus. Kindergarten students have to start their school career in one building, and change schools after only one year.

Some of our students go to class in modular trailers that the district purchased from another district in 2007 — when they were already heavily used — as a “temporary” measure. These trailers have suffered deteriorating floors and water damage; their exterior entry ramps are slippery in winter and their thin walls are noisy when recess occurs right outside. At the same time, we don’t have a library; it’s been converted into a classroom for fifth grade students.

These issues affecting our Hamilton kids are among the reasons the district is proposing realignment. So it does not sit well with me when I hear parents criticize the school board or advocate for the status quo. Our kids deserve the same benefits the district is trying to achieve with this plan: walkable, neighborhood schools with balanced class sizes.

There are also important professional considerations for teachers. My colleagues and I are evaluated, in large part, on how our students achieve on state tests. In my building, I’m teaching classes of 24, 25 or 26 students each year. My colleagues in other schools see 18, 15 or even as few as 11.

Don’t get me wrong: My 24 students this year are great learners and they’re growing academically. But I often think about the impact I could have with just 18 or 20 kids.

As district officials have said, boundary realignments are 30-plus years overdue. That’s why our enrollments are out of whack, and it’s why we need to take this step now.

I recognize that moving to a new school is a big change. But our families can trust that my teaching colleagues, our principals, and our support staff have the best interests of our children at heart. We create positive, welcoming environments at all of our schools. We’ll create new communities of friends and learners. We’re already planning ways we can support your transition this spring and over the summer.

As adults, we should be mindful that how we frame things is how our children will frame things. My colleagues and I are committed to lifting our students up in positivity.

We are grateful to the families in our community for your support. Together we can!

Jessica Houde is a third grade teacher at Hamilton Elementary School in the School District of Lancaster, a parent of three district students and a 1994 graduate of McCaskey High School.