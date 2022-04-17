“Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it” — Credited to George Santayana.

I’m sure you’ve heard something recently about book banning. It has become an issue throughout the entire country, even catching the attention of those outside the education community.

The issue has damaged the reputations of some authors and caused problems for librarians.

This form of censorship teaches students that we are not allowed to discuss things like racism, sexism, rape, gender identity or sexuality. Those are just a few of the hot-button topics contained in many of the banned books.

Polls taken within the past few years show that fewer than 20% of teenagers read outside of school for fun. Presumably, the only time those other 80% of students read is for English class, so it’s important for teachers and administrators to select literature that will teach students something they will need in the world today.

Learning about lives that are different from ours makes us empathetic toward others, something we generally can’t get from math or science.

English class may be the only time these students learn how to empathize with and understand others and not judge so quickly.

Some banned books are nonfiction, detailing events that have actually happened. Others are fiction but are based on events that involved individuals or the general public. By not letting students read books that include serious topics, we are being condemned to ignorance.

But not everyone can afford to be naive, especially the people who have experienced the events that some people are pointing to as “problematic” or “graphic.”

Laurie Halse Anderson, a young adult author who writes about difficult topics, was quoted in The New York Times: “By attacking these books, by attacking the authors, by attacking the subject matter, what they are doing is removing the possibility for conversation. You are laying the groundwork for increasing bullying, disrespect, violence and attacks.”

The authors of these controversial books have advice to give and stories to share, some of which may be deeply personal and relate to their own lives.

I believe that the books being removed are the books we need to read most, because of the messages they contain. Being empathetic and keeping an open mind are important, and I believe our world needs more of that.

Not all stories have happy endings, and before students enter the real world, they need to know that is the case.

Ava Fackler is in the 10th grade at Warwick High School.