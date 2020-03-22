July 21, 2013, started like any other Sunday but, unbeknownst to me, my life was about to change.

That afternoon, we received a call from my uncle, who said to my dad, “Your family was granted permanent residency in the United States.” I remember seeing the shock on my parents’ faces when they heard about this opportunity. I remember that they were excited, but unsure about starting over with a new language and different culture.

Unlike my parents, I was unbothered. Moving to a new country would be fun and temporary; it would be like in the movies, when they show the perfect family enjoying a long vacation, living the American dream — or so I thought.

Immigrating from Quito, Ecuador, to the small town of Pittsfield, Massachusetts, was nothing like what I expected. Not until the first day of school did I realize this would not be a vacation. We were going to live in the United States.

That year, I started eighth grade. I did not know anyone, nor did I speak English. The American dream seemed distant. But I took English as a second language classes and tried to read books in English outside of school. Thanks to my perseverance and my teacher’s help, I was able to conquer this challenge. After three months, I could talk to my classmates and make incredible friends. By the fourth month, I was enrolled in honors math and was advancing in my history class. By the end of eighth grade, I had finally adapted to my new lifestyle.

But then, for family reasons, we returned to Ecuador, where I spent ninth grade. At first I was angry with my parents, but then I recognized this rare chance to reunite with my family and cherish everything I had previously taken for granted. Just as I was adjusting to my old life, my family decided to return to the United States, this time moving to Newark, New Jersey. When my parents told me they wanted to leave Ecuador again, I felt frustrated, hesitant and betrayed.

That resentment faded as I realized that they only wanted what was best for me. My parents made so many sacrifices for me to live in the United States, as they, too, were giving up friends, family and a home they had known far longer than I had.

As a result, when I started 10th grade, I decided to focus on the good things that surrounded me. My parents’ lack of fluency in English made me a stronger self-advocate in school. Thanks to my determination, I pushed myself to take the hardest classes and became more involved through Future Business Leaders of America, a book club and the school fashion show. Every day I worked to make my parents’ sacrifice worthwhile by asking more questions and taking advantage of every opportunity.

Despite the fact that each situation I experienced seemed like the end of the world, no matter how many setbacks I have faced, I have met each challenge. I have become stronger, more confident and more independent. Nothing will stop me from accomplishing my objectives because I have never felt more inspired to do the things that I am passionate about. No matter how hard the challenge before me, I will rise to meet the opportunity.

That American dream, once so distant, is now mine.

Yuliana Tamayo is a first-year student at Franklin & Marshall College.