Although the Scribbler officially retired from the LNP | LancasterOnline staff 10 years ago, he continues to have dreams about working in a newspaper office. In these dreams, the Scribbler often confronts a story deadline without having all of the necessary information. These dreams are nightmares.

Last week the Scribbler dreamed he was sitting in a generic newspaper office, writing a column on a computer. Rain was driving through the roof and streaming down over the Scribbler’s computer onto his desk. Soggy nightmare.

In actuality, the Scribbler no longer writes in an office. He writes on a computer at home. Many of LNP’s staff — many reporters nationwide, too — work on laptops at home. Ever since COVID-19 began, newspaper offices have been almost empty.

But the main point is rain was falling in the Scribbler’s dream. Following a winter with the lowest snowfall on record and now the driest May on record, Lancaster’s drought designation has been raised to “moderate.” There’s not much moisture in the forecast.

In dry times, the Scribbler recalls lines from Carl Sandburg’s “The People, Yes” that capture the concern about a dearth of water falling on the earth.

The old-timer on the desert was gray and grizzled with ever seeing the sun.

“For myself I don’t care whether it rains.

I’ve seen it rain.

But I’d like to have it rain

pretty soon sometime.

Then my son could see it.

He’s never seen it rain.”

Droughts — moderate to exceptional — are often broken by floods, moderate to catastrophic. That might happen this time, but it would be remarkable. The Scribbler lives on the Little Conestoga Creek. The creek has not slopped over its banks in the past year.

So, here’s a modest proposition for the rain gods: If floods continue to fizzle, how about a steady drizzle?

1838 coverlet

“I practically fell over.”

That’s what Charlie Douts, president of the Blue Rock Heritage Center at Washington Boro, said he nearly did when he spotted a colorful coverlet signed “J. Witmer” at an antique show held a few months ago at the Columbia Market House.

In 1832, Jacob Witmer built the grist mill that now houses the heritage center. The coverlet is placed and dated “Manor Township, Lancaster County, 1838.” Douts was certain he had a match.

So he purchased the item for a modest sum and brought it back where it belongs. A check of 19th century atlases showed only one “J. Witmer” as a landowner in Manor Township. He was the owner of the grist mill.

This is the only personal item of Witmer the heritage center owns. Witmer’s home, also built in 1832, was destroyed by a flood (A FLOOD!) in the 1950s. An archaeological excavation is ongoing at the site, adjacent to the mill at 2251 River Road.

Coverlets of the type made by Witmer were woven on small home looms. Because of the loom width, half of this coverlet was woven and then the other half was joined to it.

Both men and women made coverlets in that era. But the Scribbler suspects a mill operator would not have had much spare time to weave coverlets. So the only material item known to have survived from Witmer’s home may be as rare as rain.

Jack Brubaker, retired from the LNP staff, writes “The Scribbler'' column every Sunday. He welcomes comments and contributions at scribblerlnp@gmail.com.