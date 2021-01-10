The rioters who assaulted the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday want you believe they are patriots. They may be patriots, but not of the United States of America. I will explain.

They were defying the judgments of 81 million voters, the elections officials of 50 states and the District of Columbia, the Electoral College, more than 60 courts — including the U.S. Supreme Court — the vice president, the U.S. House speaker, the Senate majority leader and all 10 living former secretaries of defense. The rioters stormed their way into the Capitol building, scaled walls, smashed windows, flew Confederate flags, stalked and shoved Capitol police, got at least four people killed — and still claim to be patriots. And, tragically, they have confederates across the nation (the word choice is intentional, as racism and anti-Semitism characterize these right-wing extremists).

Here in Lancaster, a rock was thrown the window of the house of a family I know, and it nearly hit a family member. This happened Wednesday evening, apparently because the family had a “Black Lives Matter” sign on display.

The dictionary tells us that a patriot is “a person who loves his or her country and is ready to boldly support and defend it.” If the rioters and President Donald Trump think that assaulting the U.S. Capitol and our elected representatives is patriotic, then they have pledged their allegiance elsewhere — perhaps to a facist regime of a bygone era, or even to a modern authoritarian one whose leaders surely are relishing the mayhem here. But they’re also patriots of some other country that exists only as a shared imagination in their heads.

The American colonists who rebelled against the British crown were not patriots of England. They were patriots of a nation that did not yet exist. Since they attacked the British crown, they were traitors to the British crown. And we’re glad they were traitors to the British crown because we have benefited from living under the Constitution they eventually created, and we have been trying to create a more perfect union ever since.

The people on Wednesday who boldly supported and defended the United States of America were — if imperfectly — the Capitol police, other police officers, service members from the National Guard, hundreds of elected members of Congress, their staffs and other people who work at the U.S. Capitol. With some exceptions, they met the dictionary definition of “patriot.” One such patriot, a former Air National Guardsman and Capitol Police officer named Brian D. Sicknick, died Thursday night of injuries sustained “while physically engaging” with the rioters, according to a Capitol Police statement.

Those who attack their country’s temple of democracy — as the Capitol is known — have betrayed their country’s trust. They have failed in their duty to support and defend it.

There is a term for that, too.

The traitors

A traitor, according to Merriam-Webster, is “one who betrays another’s trust or is false to an obligation or duty.” The rioters who attacked the Capitol did not defend the United States of America — they defended a country of their imagination, one where right-wing white supremacists can stroll through the halls of power without repercussions.

By attacking the actual United States of America, they betrayed its supporters; they terrorized our elected leaders; and they desecrated the very thing — our democracy — that millions of American patriots have supported and defended for more than 200 years.

Rioters can’t have it both ways, just as the colonists couldn’t have it both ways. A colonist couldn’t attack the British crown and still be its patriot.

I do believe that some of the rioters who attacked the Capitol were once patriots of the United States of America. For example, the woman who tragically died in Wednesday’s violence, Ashli Babbitt, was a U.S. Air Force veteran who had multiple overseas deployments in her service to this nation. But on Sept. 7, 2020, she tweeted a photo of herself at a Trump boat parade wearing a T-shirt that read, “We Are Q.”

That, of course, refers to QAnon, a disproven and ludicrous conspiracy theory based on dangerous disinformation. QAnon encourages attacks on U.S. government officials; it is treasonous to our country. Its adherents may see themselves as patriots, but their loyalty is not to the actual United States of America.

Radicalization

In 2003, I dropped out of a master’s degree program in political science to join the fight against Al-Qaida. As most Americans know, Al-Qaida isn’t a country but an ideology, which was spread by many means, including the internet. It remains a foreign terrorist organization of loosely connected cells distributed across large geographic regions, although its adherents, and their influence, are greatly diminished from 2001, when al-Qaida perpetrated the 9/11 attacks.

The point here is that humans in every country can become radicalized once they stop associating with diverse groups of people and only seek out people and information that confirm their biases. Note the overall whiteness of the rioters at the Capitol on Wednesday. Their homogeneity was an outward sign of their political groupthink.

As a military veteran and now educator, I believe the most important thing for citizens to do is to remain vigilant about the beliefs they adopt. Just as the founders of our republic valued logic, science, critical thinking and reasoned debate, so too must all Americans value them.

The rioters who attacked the Capitol have abandoned logic, science, critical thinking and reasoned debate. And they most certainly are not patriots of the United States of America. They should be held accountable for their actions to the fullest extent of the law.

However, the incarceration of a few dozen rioters, and even the early removal of Trump from office, will not sufficiently counter this new form of radical ideology — which is indeed domestic terrorism.

I so badly want the United States to come together again. But there are some people with citizenship who have professed their support for the destruction of the United States of America. I hope Joe Biden’s administration and our duly elected representatives — Republicans and Democrats — can figure out a way to prevent the further radicalization of our fellow citizens. They can start by refusing to indulge their dangerous fantasies and reckless ideologies.

As for us Lancastrians, let us reach out and try to engage with one another. People most definitely need to be held accountable for their actions, including the culprit (or culprits) who threw a brick through a family’s window Wednesday night.

It is in the interests of all true patriots to try to engage with members of our community who have become radicalized, and encourage them to see things from another, more peaceful, perspective.

Our community, and our country, are better than what we saw Wednesday — and where things could be headed.

Bryan T. Stinchfield, Ph.D., is a former Army officer who served in the U.S. intelligence community. He is an associate professor in the business, organizations and society department at Franklin & Marshall College.