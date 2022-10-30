We watch movies. We watch shows. And yet we ignore the racial stereotypes they portray. Welcome to a typical American watch party.

I first seriously thought about racial stereotypes while viewing movies from the 1930s in a film class I took at Conestoga Valley High School. How could we so easily overlook racial stereotypes in the films we love to watch?

While depictions have gotten better since the 1930s, racial stereotypes in film still negatively impact society. Through the influence of film, stereotypical depictions alter how our society perceives different races.

With proper resources, our community can understand why we should avoid stereotypical depictions of race.

Kim Leonard, a writer for the blog Studiobinder, categorized multiple depictions of racial stereotypes. One substantial depiction incorporated Asian stereotypes by mentioning how Asians are seen as the “model minority” — people who are hardworking achievers and never get political. Specifically, Asian men are often seen as technology geeks, while women are oversexualized.

Not all Asians act according to these stereotypes, of course, yet films still depict them in a way that persuades the audience they embody a certain characteristic.

America Ferrera, a Hispanic American actress, shared in a TED Talk her story about her struggles to land acting roles.

“My identity was an obstacle I had to overcome,” she said.

Ferrera altered her personality to fit the stereotypes the film industry wanted her to represent as a Hispanic American. She mentioned how the process of finding a job destroyed her own identity: “These roles were stereotypes and couldn’t have been further from my own reality.”

Ultimately, society cannot fix these stereotypes without first recognizing them within films. I am not saying people should not watch films, but rather everyone should be conscious of the stereotypes they portray.

The next time you decide to watch a movie or show, educate yourself on racial stereotypes and learn about their harmful portrayals.

Anna Kauffman is in 12th grade at Conestoga Valley High School.