As I assemble these thoughts, I am concerned about the state of the United States of America.

My church has a “spiritual checkup” document that can be used to assess where one is as a practicing/professing Christian. It covers church, family, personal, work, theological profession, interpersonal and outreach. Each of these headings is followed by a definition and a rating list to determine where one stands and what, if anything, needs improvement.

My purpose is to use this document as an example for American citizens to assess what we are doing to improve our lives and the lives around us, and how we can improve America by making even small changes as we live our lives. There are so many ways to create a more perfect union and improve America.

Let’s start at home and move outward. Do you work for peace at home? Is love shown freely? Do you appreciate what each family member does to protect and support your core family? Do you take time to listen to your children when they cry out for help?

Do you know your neighbors and at least acknowledge the time of day — if not have a complete conversation — every time you see them? Do you offer them help when a need arises? Little things like clearing snow for older neighbors show that you care.

Are you involved in your community in some way, such as volunteering for community programs?

How about your workplace? Do you do your best to exceed expectations and be a good employee?

Do you vote (I mean as an informed voter) in the primary and general elections? Each vote does make a difference.

Are you aware of your municipal leaders and the issues they are dealing with? How about your school district and the lessons being taught?

Speaking of schools, are you aware of the nonsense and anti-American positions being taught in our colleges?

Have you attended any community meetings such as school board or municipal meetings? Have you given a thought to running for elected office?

And what about the craziness around us in which we seemingly can’t even describe what a woman is? What about schools where students must be called “learners” instead of boys or girls?

What has happened to common sense? What has happened to personal responsibility? It seems that today, it’s someone else’s fault whenever something goes wrong.

Are you willing to speak up and take a stand when you know very well that something is wrong? Do you support, even in a small way, your place of worship and local charities?

Are you willing to work for those things you want, instead of looking to the government for a handout? Remember, the government can only give to one that which it has taken from another. Do you look at community, state and national needs and how to provide for them as an American — not as a Republican or a Democrat?

We live in the United States of America — a republic, not a democracy. It is the best, most giving country in the world. People from many other countries are willing to risk their very lives to get here. Why is that?

We are known as the freest country in the world. Will that be true 10, 15 or 30 years from now? Probably not, unless we begin to get back to what made this the greatest nation in the world in the first place — hard work, Bible-based morality, following the golden rule (do unto others as you would have them do unto you), personal responsibility and showing love and respect to those around us.

This message is in no way complete, but it is a beginning. Let’s get off our bottoms and leave our comfort zones and get back to our founding principles.

If someone who died in 1950 came back to life today, would he or she even recognize this country?

A final thought from Scripture: “If my people who are called by my name will humble themselves, and pray and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin and heal their land” (2 Chronicles 7:14).

R. Keith Vogt is an East Donegal Township resident. He previously served as chairman of the Donegal Area Republican Committee.