Dear Dr. Scribblerbump:

I notice a lot of new cars today sport blacked-out chrome. That made me recall the so-called Black Bumper Mennonites who used to paint all the chrome on their black cars black. It would appear they were ahead of the curve. Any insight into why they changed?

John Wade

Paradise Township

Dear John:

Black Bumper Mennonites changed, John, but so did automobiles.

Many years ago, members of the Weaverland Mennonite Conference, aka Horning Mennonites, aka Black Bumper Mennonites, relaxed the requirement to paint chrome black to match the color of their cars because chrome was viewed as too “flashy.”

However, Edsel Burdge, research assistant at the Young Center for Anabaptist and Pietist Studies at Elizabethtown College, says black bumpers “are a moot point today; they don't make those kinds of bumpers anymore.’

In other words, now that bumpers are the same color as cars, Black Bumper Mennonites buy black cars with black bumpers.

Dear Dr. Scribblercap:

Recently I've been seeing on the caps of plastic soft-drink bottles a notice to reattach the cap before recycling. I figured they were making the caps from the same material as the bottles. The instruction from our recycling vendor is to remove all caps. Which is correct?

William Staman

Elizabethtown

Dear William:

Figuring out what is recyclable and not recyclable is one of life's little annoyances. In this case, although many bottle caps are now made of recyclable plastic, they are not recycled by the Lancaster County Solid Waste Management Authority.

“Continue to remove the caps and lids from all containers and place them in the trash,” says Karen Gross, LCSWMA's communications manager. The recyclable caps will be burned in the county's incinerator and transformed into renewable energy.

Why not recycle bottle caps?

Several reasons, says Gross. Not removing the caps makes it more difficult to clean the containers. Caps also make it more difficult to remove the air from bottles so they can be compacted. Also, small plastic caps often fall through the recycling sorting equipment.

So, what if a person does not want to dump a recyclable cap into the trash?

Art of Recycle in Ephrata accepts plastic bottle caps, notes Gross. Also, Lancaster Creative Reuse, 1865 Lincoln Highway East, typically accepts plastic bottle caps, but not at this time.

Dear Dr. Scribblerdeed:

Why are the deed listings so varied in the Sunday newspaper? Some show the exact address where the property is, some say on a public road and some just list the street name but not the house number.

June Kinback

East Cocalico Twp.

Dear June:

The consistency you desire, June, apparently is not achievable.

What you see in the Sunday listings is information provided to the newspaper by the Lancaster County Recorder of Deeds. It is not all of the information included with each deed.

If the exact address is in the information provided, you will see it in the paper. If the exact address is listed elsewhere in a multipage document submitted to the Recorder of Deeds office, you will not see it in the paper.

“It's a format issue,” says Recorder of Deeds Ann Hess. “The full, legal description of the property does not have to appear in the same place on every deed.”

The entire deed — which may run to several pages — is a public record, however. So, if you don't find what you are looking for in the newspaper, go to www.lancasterdeeds.com and look up the entire deed.

Alternatively, Hess says, call 717-299-8238.

Jack Brubaker, retired from the LNP staff, writes “The Scribbler” column every Sunday. He welcomes comments and contributions at scribblerlnp@gmail.com.