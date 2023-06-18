“The most important thing in the world is family and love” — John Wooden.

These words from the legendary basketball coach remind me of the life that my father lived. He was a servant leader who constantly sacrificed everything for family — and he did it with love. His family was not just at home, but in his community as well.

I’m not sure when it happened, but my life has taken me to a place where my own passion for family and love is evident in everything that I do.

I am a father to three daughters. This is where I learned to listen, and sometimes when not to listen. I learned to be adaptive, sensitive and humble. I also learned how to tie a ponytail and plan a fun slumber party. This is where I learned that mistakes are opportunities for learning and to always love unconditionally.

This is how I learned firsthand how to be a father. I went from being a young (and sometimes scared) man who was trying to figure it out to being a grandfather today.

I am the head coach for varsity boys basketball at J.P. McCaskey High School. My role is to help shape the lives of some phenomenal young men from my hometown. We learn that our culture is the pulse that sets the tone for our strong family setting.

Maintaining a strong family culture brings our team together and puts us in position to sacrifice for each other, our school and our community. Love is the reason why we do it. This applies to scenarios in which we have a basketball in our hands and scenarios in which we don’t. This is an everyday part of our lives — not a season, but a lifetime commitment to each other. Always for family and always with love.

At the Boys and Girls Club of Lancaster, I am the director of operations. I manage organizational culture as part of my role. We are a family organization that is driven by our mission to enable, provide, teach and empower young people. I show love and empathy the most when planning for our kids and mentoring our team. We are a family organization driven by love for our kids. I embrace the responsibility of putting our family first and doing so with love.

I am a father in many ways throughout life. My roles and responsibilities at home, work and school are part of what makes me a father. Family and love are at the core of all.

With family and love come many challenges. Our kids today are easily influenced by the images and expectations that social media set for them. It is important that we always build relationships with our kids, have conversations with them and remain aware of what they are learning, where they are learning and how they are learning.

There is no better reward when giving love than receiving love in return. Receiving love is such a great feeling. This is the reward of relationship-building. It forms a bond and a means of connecting. The result of this bond is love. I appreciate the rewards (of love) that my many hats of fatherhood have brought to me. Love motivates me in everything that I do. I work hard for love!

As a father, I know that I must always be the one to initiate, engage and address. I have to welcome difficult conversations as easily as I welcome fun celebrations. This is my duty and responsibility as a father. My mission is to focus on the family aspect of everything I do — to hold the importance of family close to me while also making my intent easy for others to see. Family first, always.

As a father, I must also remind myself that although love feels good, sometimes love hurts as well. The key is to focus on my sacrifice for family. This allows me to fight through the pain, learn from it and grow my love. Love cures all.

As simple as it sounds, John Wooden got it right: “The most important thing in the world is family and love.” It is why I love everything that I do in life. My life is family-centered and showered with love. Family and love have made me a better coach, leader and father.

A strong family has love at the core. A father can’t be a father without a family. Fatherhood has blessed me and it is why, every day, I focus on continuing to get better at it. I always want to give more love and be a better father. My father gave this same sacrifice to me. I want to be like him in many ways and this is the greatest gift that he ever gave me. Family and love.

To all of the fathers and the many roles that you have, I thank you for your sacrifice. I wish your family the best with the love that you give them.

I wish you a happy Father’s Day!

Freddy Ramos is the director of operations at the Boys and Girls Club of Lancaster and the head coach for varsity boys basketball at J.P. McCaskey High School.