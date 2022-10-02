If public education is the foundation of our democracy, then our democracy is not going to last very long.

A recent report from the Economic Policy Institute found that the 2021 teacher total compensation penalty — the disparity between the wages and benefits of teachers and those of comparable college graduates — was 14.2% (a 23.5% wage penalty offset by a 9.3% benefits advantage). It’s a gap that has increased dramatically since 1993, when the total teacher compensation penalty was only 2.7%.

According to an August news release from the Pennsylvania Department of Education, the number of teachers joining the state’s workforce each year went from 20,000 a decade ago to just 6,000 in 2021. That decrease is coupled with an increase in the rate at which teachers are leaving the profession.

“It is so important that we address the educator shortage that we’re experiencing right now,” said National Education Association President Becky Pringle at an event held at McCaskey High School in Lancaster on Sept. 14. “And it’s not just teachers. It’s our support staff as well. We need to make sure that we pay them a professional wage (and) that we respect them as the professionals they are.”

The federal Public Service Loan Forgiveness program’s limited waiver, which expires Oct. 31, is one of the ways the U.S. Department of Education is trying to combat the teacher shortage.

It temporarily removes many of the barriers that kept previous Public Service Loan Forgiveness applicants from getting their loans forgiven, including closed schools, late payments and borrower defense claims.

U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona, who was at the McCaskey event, said that since the waiver was announced last October, more than $10 billion of student loan debt has been forgiven for more than 175,000 borrowers.

According to the Pennsylvania State Education Association, more than 7,600 Pennsylvanians have received nearly $500 million in forgiveness.

The McCaskey event, hosted by the state teachers union, was designed to help School District of Lancaster employees understand and benefit from the limited waiver.

“I was a first-generation student to go to college,” said Christina Rojas, a speech therapist at Washington Elementary School. “My parents did not have money to pay for college for me, so all of my undergrad (and) my graduate loans were all through the federal government. Being able to be a part of a program that helps to pay it off is an amazing opportunity.”

But the waiver can do only so much to offset the relatively low salaries that teachers receive, as well as the physical, emotional and mental toll that teaching can have on a person.

“It wears you down,” said Diosanny Rivera-Placido, an English teacher at McCaskey High School. “I think a lot of people ... assume that you just walk in and you do your job, and that’s it, and then you walk out. That’s not true at all. There’s always more work to be done. Literally every minute of every day you could spend doing teaching-related stuff, and still never (be) done.”

Rivera-Placido said that while School District of Lancaster pays well compared to other districts, she still has to work part time as a waitress and pick up jobs around the school in order to pay for her student loans, mortgage and other expenses.

“That’s unacceptable,” Education Secretary Cardona said of low teacher wages. “We’ve normalized as a country where teachers are driving Uber on the weekends to make ends meet ... yet we count on our educators so much.”

Education is the most powerful tool we have to preserve human life for future generations, and it needs to be treated as such. Teachers are responsible for ensuring the future, but we as a society fail to acknowledge that fact. When we pay teachers lower salaries than other professionals receive, and give them large workloads, we can’t be surprised when the country faces teacher shortages.

“I taught science for over 30 years and I’ve actually never been prouder to be a teacher than I am right now, as I see educators everywhere standing in gaps for students, making sure they have what they need and what they deserve,” Pringle, the president of the national teachers union, said at the McCaskey event.

Like Pringle, I am proud of our teachers. But they are doing far more than they should be, and they are being recognized and compensated inadequately.

Rose Carlson is a 12th grader and last year's editor-in-chief of the J.P. McCaskey High School newspaper, the Vidette.