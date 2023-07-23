There has been much political consternation lately about the so-called “lifeline scholarships,” or the Pennsylvania Award for Student Success private-school tuition voucher program. This “innovative” approach is little more than a tired rehash of failed school voucher attempts from decades ago. The idea still does not make sense.

While the current K-12 public school system has its flaws, school vouchers do little or nothing to correct those flaws, and in most cases, actually make circumstances worse by diverting taxpayer dollars that could be used for public schools and by accepting higher-achieving students, while denying entry to others who then are concentrated in public schools.

There could be ways moving forward to have a vital public school system that includes regulated charter schools and public schools that work in concert with them, but let’s fix public schools before we look to taxpayer-funded vouchers as some sort of panacea.

Public schools are charged with educating every child who enrolls. They must provide opportunity for all students, regardless of cost, even if not within their own buildings. They must accept all students regardless of ability, native language, behavioral issues or learning challenges. No private school is subject to the same requirements.

Roughly 25 years ago, the administration of Republican Gov. Tom Ridge started labeling low-performing schools as “educationally distressed” in an attempt to create urgency around the concept of school vouchers. One of those “distressed” schools was Fulton Elementary in the School District of Lancaster, where my children were enrolled.

On average, students at Fulton performed in the bottom 25% of standardized test scores statewide. It was presumed that subjecting a student to that school, especially for multiple years, would surely guarantee the student’s failure. But reality told a different story.

Fulton served a large homeless shelter and a significant percentage of the school population was transient. The school’s test scores were lowered by the students who moved in and out of the district during the course of the school year. The problem was not the low-performing “distressed” school — or its teachers and administrators — but an assessment system that penalized the school for serving students dealing with the trauma of homelessness. The condescending “low-performing” label or an elusive promise of student vouchers did nothing to help those students and only served to demoralize the public school staff working desperately to grapple with the situation.

The Pennsylvania Award for Student Success program — which Gov. Josh Shapiro has promised to veto from the state budget bill — purported to “rescue” students from “low-achieving” public schools ranked in the bottom 15% in reading and math scores.

But here’s the catch: The student would need to receive an “offer of enrollment” from a private school in order to attend that private school (the school choosing the student, instead of the student choosing the school). This “cream-skimming” allows private schools to choose top-performing students while rejecting others. The party “rescued” here is the private school that gets taxpayer dollars.

In February, Commonwealth Court President Judge Renée Cohn Jubelirer ruled that the chronic lack of adequate and equitable funding for public schools in Pennsylvania is so woeful that it violates the state constitution. Taking $100 million of state funds to put toward vouchers would do nothing to correct that — it only would make it worse.

Under the proposed voucher program, students could use taxpayer money to move from public schools to private schools that are lower-performing than the public schools they previously attended. Plus, moving random students from struggling neighborhood public schools doesn’t reduce the cost of running the neighborhood school — it does, however, add tens of thousands of taxpayer dollars to a private school.

There are additional concerns related to special education determinations and funding, fraud provisions, lack of curriculum oversight, private school marketing and testing standards.

We need to fix the unconstitutional way we fund Pennsylvania’s public schools before we start throwing hundreds of millions of taxpayer dollars at a relatively few private schools in the false hope that they will solve the issue for us.

Let’s get to work.

State Rep. Mike Sturla, Democrat, represents the 96th Legislative District, which includes the northern half of Lancaster city, East Petersburg and parts of Manheim Township. Twitter: @RepMikeSturla.