A proposal has been put forward that would significantly alter the historic square of Manheim. I have been a business owner and resident on the square for 30-plus years. I have raised my two daughters here. They have walked to the community library and we have parked on the square without incident for all these years.

My summary point on this matter is this: If it’s not broken, don’t fix it.

Citizens know of my commitment to the borough as its past mayor and leader of the Manheim Downtown Development Group. Our volunteers brought the car show, the annual Christmas tree lighting and other events to the square. The square performed well for all of those events, as it continues to today.

However, routine square maintenance has suffered as leaders have contemplated this project. Observe the tree stump that’s not flush with the ground in the middle of square and the yellow curbing and crosswalks that are dulled and unpainted. You will find broad-based consensus for maintaining the beauty of the square, not for making wholesale change.

I am in support of a mid-square crosswalk and curb cut-ins to improve access for those with disabilities. These relatively simple changes could not be accomplished in the past because of state road issues. Those issues have apparently been overcome, so why wait for a multimillion-dollar project to accomplish a reasonable accommodation? I am in support of losing the scary-long crosswalks at the end of the square. These are the only changes I would embrace.

I am not in favor of losing 25 parking spaces, the curb access for deliveries or the bus stop. The restrictive two-lane exits and “bump-outs” are a school day/Friday game night nightmare. Removing our convenient, pull-in parking in the center of the square and replacing it with curb-side, back-in parking, the narrowing of the traffic lane and center-of-square left-handed parallel parking would require drivers to have an unfamiliar set of skills — skills that are uncommon on a state road thoroughfare.

Talking with people around town, I have found widespread consensus and agreement. Most importantly, I favor recognizing the passion that our citizens demonstrate in this town. Regretfully, I have observed community comments being viewed as bothersome or as “complaints.”

To obtain “Main Street” status so long ago, the volunteers of the Manheim Downtown Development Group had to demonstrate broad-based community support through multiple community visioning workshops.

The failure to get similar community support now is perhaps the biggest shortcoming in this proposal for the square.

There is a Manheim Borough public meeting regarding the Market Square Improvement Project at 7 tonight. To accommodate a larger group, the venue has been changed to the Manheim Farm Show building at 502 Adele Ave.

I hope that all concerned will attend. Hopefully, members of leadership will share their views and obtain consensus on appropriate community inclusion and response. I hope they take a proper straw poll as we exit — or ask for a simple raising of hands. They should listen and act as if community opinion actually matters.

Eric B. Phillips is a certified public accountant, business owner and resident of the Manheim square since 1989.