A scene that is all too common continues to play out in front of the American public.

Gun in hand and bullet shells and bodies littering the ground, a shooter fires his way to the front pages of every major newspaper and into the fearful minds of every man, woman and child.

Gun violence has reached epidemic levels in America. According to Gun Violence Archive, there have already been more than 36,000 deaths from gun violence in 2022. Of those, almost 20,000 have been from suicide.

More than 1,100 children ages 12 to 17 have been killed by gun violence this year, and there have been more than 560 mass shooting incidents, by the Gun Violence Archive’s definition.

Despite these disheartening statistics, gun control is a polarizing topic in America, particularly among politicians.

It has become a heated issue of “left versus right.” In the general view of the left, gun-loving conservatives are crazy. In the general view of the right, gun-loathing liberals are branded as “hating America.”

Politicians are often afraid to take a definitive stand for or against gun control due to pressure from outside organizations such as the National Rifle Association.

According to bradyunited.org, virtually every Republican U.S. senator is being funded by the NRA, giving them motivation to support loose restrictions on guns.

But what do the people say?

In a small survey of high school and college students, teachers, professors and parents that I recently conducted, most respondents said that guns are too loosely regulated in America. They said we need stronger background checks and limits on how many rounds certain guns can fire.

The issue of overreaching the bounds of the Second Amendment was the main exception that respondents had with regard to gun control.

Many respondents suggested combating the gun crisis by focusing on mental health.

However, this might not be the primary cause of gun violence. People with mental illnesses are more likely to be victims than perpetrators of gun violence, according to the Johns Hopkins Center for Gun Violence Solutions. Only about 4% of all gun-related incidents can be attributed to mental illness alone. According to Johns Hopkins, past violent behavior is the best predictor of future gun violence.

I believe that stronger background checks to detect past violent behavior, as well as limiting the types of guns on the market, would be the best solutions to the epidemic.

In a world where people fear for their lives because of gun violence, the public must call for stronger gun control. We must not only advocate for stronger background checks and regulations on gun sales, but we must elect officials who are willing to stand up to the gun companies and lobbyists. If we don’t, we could see our lives end in the flash of a bullet.

Zack Ely is in the ninth grade at Conestoga Valley High School.

