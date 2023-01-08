Public libraries play a huge role in helping communities. They provide free access to information, education and resources to everyone in the community. Wherever you travel, the public library always feels like the heart of a town.

Public libraries have an effect on many people’s daily lives, whether it’s through the books or the computers that have internet access and allow people to get jobs or have the ability to contact friends and family.

Private and government funding for public libraries is very important to maintain their success. In addition to books, libraries give people free or low-cost access to newspapers, music, movies and the internet. Most libraries offer printing, scanning and faxing services, as well.

The library is a place that also allows people to come together, whether it’s to study for an upcoming test or to take a class introducing people to new hobbies, interests and ideas.

When you take away funding from public libraries, it not only takes away many opportunities from people, but it puts a price on education and knowledge. Without these resources, some community members can be prevented from learning and growing. Some people do not have the access to these resources in their homes.

As someone who loves to read consistently, it is nice to be able to go to the library and pick up a few books for free and return them when done with them. Also, there are many summer reading programs at public libraries that are a lot of fun. There are wonderful programs that motivate kids to read books that they wouldn’t normally read and could lead them to enjoy reading.

There are many benefits offered by public libraries, and so taking away funding is taking away a large part of the community. Something that helps so many people shouldn’t be taken away from the public.

You can help your local public library by donating money or volunteering your time.

Public libraries should not be limited due to lack of funding. The success of public libraries is dependent on how people in the community help to make them great.

Sophie Smutz is in the ninth grade at Warwick High School.