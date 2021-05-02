Bright Side vaccines

When local government leaders here question the idea of a county health department, they do so because they are aware of the legal requirements of such a department.

State law requires county health departments to “provide public health programs in the areas of administrative and supportive services, personal health services and environmental health services.” Each of those three areas has specific requirements:

— Administration and support services, including budgeting, accounting, personnel administration, public health education, statistics and services. The law says administrative staff shall include a director and necessary professional, technical and clerical personnel.

— Personal health services including care for those with chronic disease; communicable disease control, including tuberculosis and venereal disease; maternal and child health care, and public health nursing.

— Environmental health services, including but not limited to food protection, water supply, water pollution control, bathing places, vector control, solid wastes, institutional environment, recreational environment and housing environment.

County officials are reluctant to commit to such a far-reaching expansion of powers over personal and environmental health, especially since many of these regulatory functions already are being carried out by existing state and local agencies.

— Ernest J. Schreiber

