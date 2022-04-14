In this beautiful season of renewal and rebirth, let’s all pledge to be pro-life in the fullest Judeo-Christian tradition. Just as we have beautifully embraced children and families from Afghanistan and Ukraine, let us now embrace and support the lives of our own children and families here in Pennsylvania.

Pennsylvania Partnerships for Children reports that Pennsylvania is one of 10 states with increased numbers of children living in concentrated poverty. We are ranked 30th, with nearly 20% of our children in poverty. True pro-life legislators would work tirelessly to reverse the policies that have pitched our children into poverty.

Pro-life legislators can create a more fair and just tax system that does not continue to widen the unconscionable gap between the very rich and everyone else. They should fully invest in our children nationally by supporting the expanded Child Tax Credit and “Build Back Better.” In Pennsylvania, they can support a budget that puts people first, like the one proposed by Gov. Tom Wolf.

Pro-life legislators should also reverse their appalling lack of investment in our children’s education and opportunities for their futures. Where other states invest 50% of their budget in public education, Pennsylvania invests a pitiful 35%, to the detriment of rural and urban schools in poor communities. This also forces already struggling families to pay higher property taxes.

Division and hate

Besides being 47th in the nation for inequity in school funding and 30th in child poverty rates, Pennsylvania is an alarming No. 1 in hate propaganda, according to a new report from the Anti-Defamation League.

After the violent attack on our U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, by insurrectionists — some wearing “Camp Auschwitz” and Trump T-shirts — and after the mass shooting at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh in 2018, you would think that our lawmakers would embrace and defend our rich diversity, rather than causing more division and hate.

Instead of supporting children and their schools, I believe that some of our state lawmakers are fueling the radical growth of white supremacist hate propaganda and the ever-widening cultural, economic, gender, race, and political divisions in our country and our state.

Tellingly, some of these lawmakers are attacking critical thinking about our deep, historic racial divides, making up lies about critical race theory. The bills they put forth in Harrisburg further pit us against each other, rather than uniting us in support of the lives of our children. They aim to tighten their control over our minds and bodies.

Schools, children and teachers

If the COVID-19 pandemic has taught us anything, it is how very precious our teachers are for the education and well-being of our children. Parents and grandparents struggled mightily as they tried to educate their children at home during COVID-19 lockdowns — without the benefit of the years of professional development and experience that our teachers have.

Even before the pandemic, many citizens realized that we are underfunding our public schools in Pennsylvania. This was clear when we saw which schools and students had the best access to the online learning that was the only option for education during the pandemic.

Some public school teachers were driving to the homes of students to give them Chromebooks, assignments and other materials so they could continue learning. In rural schools, teachers went to equally heroic lengths to provide access to learning in their under-resourced schools and homes.

We learned the reality of the unfair and unjust economy created by our legislators, which leaves so many of our low-income children and their families and schools behind.

Teachers are our best defense against the forces of hate, bigotry and propaganda. When autocrats have sought to control and silence the public, when dictators have tried to control the minds of children and youth with their lies, and when books and creative, inquisitive thinking are banned, we need our good teachers more than ever.

Precarious moment

and a call to action

Pennsylvania’s ranks of first in hate propaganda, 47th in equity of school funding and 30th in child poverty are severe threats to our democracy, and represent a call to action for all citizens to make courageous stands against elitist, racist, homophobic and antisemitic language and actions.

Legislators are proposing and passing bills that would foster discrimination against already vulnerable students, at the same time that their policies continue to drive more children into concentrated poverty.

Our children and our democracy are in peril when free, truthful, honest speech is prohibited and autocrats are in control. We used to be the land of opportunity, but instead we have rising poverty and unequal access to education, jobs and upward mobility.

We desperately need our great teachers — and parents — to encourage students to delve deeply into issues; to thoughtfully evaluate evidence and sources; to provide many opportunities for free inquiry; to support the freedom to dissent and to be different; and to help our children understand what democracy looks like. We need to give them hope to fight the ever-mounting despair that threatens to consume them.

We also need to demand of our legislators the policies that lead to a fair and just economy and to fully funded public schools so teachers can teach and children can learn.

And, more than ever before, we need to elect legislators who tell the truth and truly represent “we the people.”

Let’s make America kind, compassionate, caring and united again so our children can learn and prosper, our teachers can teach and our democracy can strengthen and flourish.

How can we do that?

1. We can demand that legislators are truly pro-life for all of our children, not only for the unborn.

2. We can support our teachers and our public schools like we have never done before, because their goal is to open minds to diversity, democracy, truth and understanding.

3. We can support candidates for office who value building a united democracy, telling the truth, stopping violence and ensuring that all of our children have opportunities to grow, learn and succeed in life.

4. We can reject candidates who continue to spread lies and fuel hatred and division — candidates who seek power and wealth at the expense of the very people they are sworn to represent.

The future of our democracy depends on an educated citizenry using their voting power to make legislators accountable to “we the people.” We must have faith in that sacred opportunity and in our free and fair elections, despite the absurd and costly attempts to attack and discredit them.

This is the time for all of us who are pro-life for all of our most vulnerable children to stand up and be heard. This is the time for our true democratic values of equal representation and equal opportunity to be put into action. The future is in our hands.

Jill Sunday Bartoli is a resident of Carlisle, Cumberland County, and taught at Elizabethtown College for 20 years.