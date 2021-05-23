Earlier this month, Pennsylvania House Bill 958, also known as “The Immunization Freedom Act,” was approved by the state House Health Committee.

If this legislation were to be enacted, it would force health care practitioners to practice outside of the accepted standards of care. It would discourage science-based vaccine education delivered by medical professionals. And it would label providers who stand firm in their commitment to evidence-based medicine as “unprofessional.”

As a pediatrician for more than 20 years, the health and well-being of children has always been first and foremost in my mind. The prevention of disease through use of immunizations has been the triumph of modern medicine. In fact, vaccines are the most effective tool we have against childhood disease.

Every year, an estimated 2 to 3 million deaths worldwide are prevented because of this global health achievement. Think about it — that’s like preventing a COVID-19 epidemic every year. We live in a world where none of us sees polio. Or diphtheria. Or rubella. In fact, the success of vaccines and the resulting absence of these deadly diseases in our daily lives are paradoxically undermining their very success.

Out of sight, out of mind.

But we know what happens when we let down our guard. Remember the measles outbreak that began at Disneyland in California in the winter of 2014-15? The first person known to be infected in that outbreak was an unvaccinated 11-year-old who was later hospitalized. The outbreak grew to 147 cases in seven U.S. states, as well as in Mexico and Canada. Measles had been declared eliminated from the United States in 2000 but, tragically, the spread of disinformation about vaccines has led some parents to be hesitant, or even resistant, to getting their children vaccinated.

Questioning childhood vaccination schedules is part of this.

In reality, what vaccines are most effectively given when is not opinion, or whimsy, and cannot be subject to arbitrary changes. The decisions on vaccine schedules and timing are based on decades of evidence, and seek to target the most susceptible individuals at their most vulnerable stages of life. The schedule has been crafted over years to maximize the benefit and minimize potential harms. And like all science, it is a work in progress. As we get more data and new vaccines, schedules are adjusted to increase benefits and further reduce harms or reactions. But shifting them at the whims of Google searches, memes and TikTok clips makes a mockery of the solid, deliberative evidence that has led to our current schedule.

“The Immunization Freedom Act,” whose prime sponsor is Republican state Rep. David Zimmerman of East Earl Township, is not supported by science. State lawmakers should not be legislating the practice of medicine. And they certainly shouldn’t be forcing providers to practice outside a standard of care. In any other context, this would be considered malpractice.

Accepting nonstandard schedules — as if they are equivalent to the schedules endorsed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the American Academy of Pediatrics — sends the wrong message to parents and families by implying that they are just as good.

Any potential deviation from the standard schedule should only be considered through careful, shared decision-making, not as a mandate. “Alternative” schedules have not been proven to be effective. Immunity may not be achieved. Parents need to know this.

Because of this, undervaccinated or unvaccinated children will be treated differently by physicians because their risk of having a potentially deadly and infectious disease is different. More testing, more evaluation, longer conversations likely will be necessary. This process takes time and needs to be conducted by knowledgeable professionals — doctors. The Immunization Freedom Act disincentivizes discussion rather than encouraging open communication.

As pediatricians, we also have the responsibility to prevent spread to our other patients — many of whom are at risk because they are too young to be fully vaccinated. Special appointment times, avoidance of waiting rooms, all of this is so we can provide quality care to all our patients. This bill could limit our ability to provide that care and keep all of our patients healthy.

Legitimate fear of vaccine-preventable diseases has been replaced with a perceived but unfounded fear of harm from vaccines.

Physicians and other licensed medical practitioners are the best sources of truth when it comes to immunizations. Not Google, Facebook, Instagram or YouTube. And not legislators.

This bill would undermine our role as trained health care experts and interferes with our partnership with families.

State lawmakers: Don’t let this legislation impede us from our No. 1 priority — keeping all children healthy and safe.

Elizabeth Imboden, M.D., is a board-certified pediatrician and a member of the Pennsylvania chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics. She is chair of pediatrics at WellSpan York Hospital and associate clinical professor of pediatrics at Drexel University and Penn State College of Medicine.