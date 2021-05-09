The “super straight” sexuality is trying to push themselves into the LGBTQ community while making fun of the oppression the community has faced to get where they are today.

The issue is that the “super straight” sexuality was created to discriminate against the transgender community, making them feel more isolated than they already do.

While claiming to be a movement that represents a new sexual orientation, “super straight” is an identity for cisgender (a person whose sense of personal identity and gender corresponds with their birth sex) people who are “so straight” that they cannot and will not ever be attracted to a transgender person.

This “sexual orientation” is also used by cisgender people who do not view transgender people as the gender they prefer, which is extremely transphobic.

Although not wanting to date a specific person who happens to be transgender is not necessarily transphobic, what is transphobic is not wanting to date someone just because they happen to be transgender.

The term “super straight” also makes it seem as though a heterosexual person having any sort of attraction to any transgender individual makes them “somewhat gay” — as if being “truly straight” cannot include being attracted to or pursuing a relationship with anyone who identifies as transgender.

The phrase “super straight” was recently created by TikTok user @KyleRoyce, who claims people could not call him transphobic for refusing to date transgender women and refusing to acknowledge them as women, because he had decided that “super straight” is a new “sexuality” that should be respected.

Regardless of whether “super straight” individuals support transgender people or not, this label is still very much unneeded, as it is simply a dating preference — and a preference for cisgender people is in no way unique or non-normative since the “normal” and preferred sexuality in society is heterosexual.

"Super straight” sexuality is just a more hateful version of the default deemed by society.

Transgender people, who already tend to face substantial harassment on social media platforms due to their gender identity, are now also dealing with comments littered with the black and orange emojis of “super straight,” causing more hate and issues for the transgender community.

TikTok users have been adding the black and orange square emojis to their bios — just as many LGBTQ users include the gay pride flag emoji in theirs — and have been mocking an important LGBTQ rite of passage by making fake “coming out” videos.

They have been using the black and orange emojis because the “super straight” flag is black and orange, which are ironically the same colors of the logo for the Grindr dating app, which is used for LGBTQ dating.

Nobody is required to date or have any sort of relations with transgender people, but it is wrong to organize an identity and a movement around excluding them for the sole reason of their gender identity.

Every identity is technically “valid,” as long as it is true to the person who is claiming it. But if your sexuality is based on not wanting to date or have relations with transgender people, solely because they are transgender, then your identity is truly transphobic.

Charlee Crosby is in the 12th grade at Warwick High School.