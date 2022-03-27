Most people associate the National Basketball Association with world-class athletes slam-dunking a ball, captivating audiences in person and on the internet.

And for most people, there’s just one player they immediately associate with the NBA: LeBron James.

In the 2009-2010 season, the last year of James’ first stint with the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Cavaliers ranked second in attendance. Two years after James’ departure from Cleveland, though, their attendance dropped to 19th out of 32 teams.

In the 2019-20 season, the Los Angeles Lakers raked in roughly $400 million in revenue and the NBA made $7.92 billion. How much of that money do you think is a result of James, the face of it all?

I believe that the biggest NBA stars deserve even greater salaries, depending on their overall financial value to their franchise and their impact on winning.

In the 2019-20 season, James made roughly $40 million in base salary. Yes, that’s a lot of money. But when you put it in context and compare it to the NBA’s revenue haul that year, his salary is approximately 0.5% of that.

There’s a saying in sports: “You’re paid by how hard you are to replace.” Who is harder to replace than James, a generational talent whose legacy may not ever be replicated?

This issue is nothing new for the league’s superstars. Michael Jordan generated more revenue for his endorsements and the teams he played for than any player in history.

Michael Jordan’s last appearance in the NBA finals was in 1998. Nearly a quarter of a century later, it still has the highest television ratings of any championship series in the league’s history.

Jordan was the face of the NBA, and he was a financial and cultural powerhouse for the league and its teams’ owners. If you ask me, his value vastly exceeds the $33 million he was paid in the 1997-98 season.

This argument can apply to many professional sports, but basketball is different for many reasons. There’s the proximity of the fans to the playing surface, the limited number of players on the court and the lack of protective gear, which only intensifies the closeness of the fan-player dynamic.

The NBA is projected to bring in more than $70 billion in TV deals alone over the next nine years, according to media reports. Economic giants like Disney are on the other end of these deals, and it only seems right that internationally recognized players like Stephen Curry and LeBron James should get a fairer share of the money.

