I don’t believe I have ever read a more irresponsible column in LNP | LancasterOnline than the one by Roy Minet advocating the end to free compulsory education in this country (“Government needs to get out of education business,” Sept. 18).

Apparently he wants to send the country back into the 18th century.

In the world of private industry, he claims, people will have the quality of education they can afford. In such a world, the national literacy rate will drop like a boulder in an avalanche. The best education will go to the children of means, regardless of whether all of those children have the intellectual capacity to use it, while those who do have the capacity, but whose parents can’t afford sufficient private tuition, will languish. Some children will receive no education at all. How will this produce enough medical professionals, enough business managers, enough workers skilled in the complex robotics that are the future of industry? Will we be forced to import all of our professionals? Will the day come when we can’t find an American doctor, an American accountant, an American farmer? Will “open borders” become our salvation?

If the private schools within a reasonable distance are not up to the parents’ standards, what then? For-profit educators will cut costs as deeply as possible and maximize revenue to the greatest extent possible, just as every other for-profit business does. How is this an improvement?

“Put parents into the driver’s seat,” Minet wrote. What does this even mean? Will parents collectively decide how much geometry is “enough,” which lessons in chemistry should be included and which tossed out, which parts of history should be hidden from the students, which courses are completely unnecessary? And how do they come to a consensus on this? Or does every child have an individualized education program tailored specifically to them? And to put it bluntly, how many parents concern themselves with these academic issues, much less would be qualified to address them?

I assume extracurricular activities, including and especially sports, will be an extra cost to parents, which will again cut out the less financially fortunate. This will not only reduce the quality of young athletes through diminished competition, it will wipe out any chance of some young people pulling themselves out of the poverty into which they were born.

How will the teachers and administrators be educated? Without the need to produce teachers, and without tax money, state universities will cease to exist, so tuition for private colleges will be the only option, and will only increase even faster than it does today — because it can. With that kind of debt, should anyone even take it on, the demand for adequate compensation will skyrocket, and therefore so will tuition, and the dropping literacy rate will crater. And, of course, the military academies will cease to exist, because they are also government entities, so the free education will disappear and the sense of unity of purpose that guides future military officers will be weakened.

Minet wrote of government subsidies to (sort of) level the playing field, but that puts the government back into the education business, just at a less accountable point in the system. This money would come from everyone’s taxes, just as it does now, so how would that square with the original premise of removing government from education? Meanwhile, some parents will choose to spend all the money on other things, and there will be neither accountability for attendance nor government measures of academic achievement, because government is out of the business.

And there isn’t time or space to go into the effects of the loss of subsidized school meals, which were introduced to public schools in 1946. Will students of private institutions be required to pay market prices for unsubsidized lunches (and in many cases, breakfasts), or will they end up depending on cheap, high-calorie snack food, because it is all their families can afford?

I have one more question for Minet. If we as a nation are so irretrievably ignorant due to our “failing” school system, how is it that we are still the richest and most powerful nation on Earth?

Doris Russ, of Salunga, is a retired U.S. Army lieutenant colonel.