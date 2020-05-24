As small business owners across the state gradually reopen, the health of their returning employees and customers is a critical concern.

Many are making structural alterations to their facilities, such as plexiglass sheeting, layout provisions for distancing and planning for limits on the number of customers in stores. Many small business owners have strong personal relationships with their employees and with customers, so preventing transmission of the novel coronavirus is a high priority. But even if these business owners follow every protocol, they are very worried that they could face additional financial harm just as they are getting back on their feet as unscrupulous lawyers look for easy cash by filing unjustified lawsuits.

A single lawsuit can wipe out a small business even if the owner hasn’t done anything wrong. It’s because the cost of putting up a defense is more than most small businesses can afford — so they often settle even if they are not culpable, simply so they can remain in business. During the pandemic and the economic recovery, there is concern that unethical trial lawyers will seek out plaintiffs who claim they were exposed to COVID-19 at a business when there is no way to prove it or disprove it. Or a person may file a suit saying the business didn’t take every safety precaution, even when all those steps were taken. Unfortunately, legal bottom-feeders do exist, and they are likely to find our national health and economic crisis the perfect opportunity to take advantage.

If business owners do all they can in good faith to follow the required safety procedures, the state or federal government should grant them immunity. That protection should not cover businesses that knowingly fail to develop and implement a reasonable plan for reducing the risk of exposure to COVID-19 and it results in someone being harmed. Lawsuits claiming exposure to COVID-19 also should be limited to those who experience serious illness resulting in hospitalization. And fines should be imposed on lawyers who bring frivolous COVID-19 lawsuits.

When Gov. Tom Wolf signed an executive order granting legal immunity to health professionals fighting the disease if they were sued while acting in good faith, he did the right thing for those heroes on the front lines. Now we are facing a fight to bring back the state economy after massive losses, record unemployment and financial turmoil, especially in the small-business sector. We hope those small businesses also will be protected from legal threats as they help lead Pennsylvania’s economic recovery.

Gordon Denlinger is the state director of the National Federation of Independent Business, which advocates on behalf of 13,000 small businesses in Pennsylvania. He is a former Lancaster County Republican state lawmaker.