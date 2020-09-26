On a routine visit with a farmer who is working with Lancaster Farmland Trust, I was struck by words I’ve heard dozens of times.

Like so many local Amish farmers, he worked in construction for several years before returning to his “home farm.” He explained that his father sold the cows and retired a few years ago, but this young man didn’t like the idea of the barns being empty. His exact words were, “It just didn’t sit right with me. I had to come back and put cows in that barn.”

The young farmer was talking to me from the site of a new heifer barn with underground manure storage, part of several conservation practices this farmer is installing. Not only is this farmer permanently preserving his land, he is also working with us to protect his soil and improve the health of a nearby stream.

I share this story to illustrate a larger point I hope to make about the role farmers play in our community.

Before “pandemic” became common vernacular, many farmers in Lancaster County, especially dairy farmers, were dealing with their own epidemic. For much of 2019, milk prices were lower than the input costs to produce it.

Farmers are accustomed to the ebb and flow of markets, but this down-cycle lasted nearly three times as long as is typical. For many, it meant the end of a generations-long family business. At the same time, the list of farmers waiting to preserve their land with Lancaster Farmland Trust grew. Almost exponentially.

Farmers from across the county — even across the state — called us wanting information about preserving their farms. Some sought to exchange their development rights for a financial payment to help their farm stay afloat, make much-needed infrastructure or conservation improvements to their farm, or ease the expense of transitioning the farm to the next generation. Others wanted to donate their development rights to fast-track the preservation of their farm, meaning they would not receive any financial compensation.

This sense of urgency to protect working lands isn’t just felt by farm families wanting to maintain their rural heritage. According to the 2017 U.S. Department of Agriculture Agricultural Census, 32% of farmers in Lancaster County are nearing “retirement” age — a relative term when you own your own business.

Still, the numbers tell us a significant portion of Lancaster County farmland will shift hands in the next decade. If you combine those numbers with the expected population growth in Lancaster County over the same time frame, it’s not hard to see the risk — both literally and proverbially — this poses to our landscape, economy and environment.

The farmer from the first paragraph is in his early 40s, relatively young by our standards. He is investing in his farm and his family’s future by preserving his farm. He’s taking that commitment a step further by investing in his community’s health. The construction projects he is undertaking on his farm will help keep his future cows healthier — saving him money — and it will improve the health of the stream that runs through his property and eventually into the Octoraro Creek. He is part of Lancaster Farmland Trust’s ongoing effort across the county to establish a connection between a farm’s financial health and the community’s environmental health.

This farm, and the more than 5,000 others like it in Lancaster County, is more than it may seem when you first consider its impact on our community. Agriculture and working lands provide economic value across various industries, maintain open space for environmental value, and create an unmistakable quality of life to residents of “the garden spot.”

Despite this, our community is at a critical juncture — one that will change Lancaster County forever. It’s not hard to see the loss of farmland in the last 10 or 20 years; what is hard to see is how decisions we make today will affect the next 20 years.

Don’t let our community become one that “used to be beautiful.” Let’s invest in protecting our agriculture resources, understanding the collective value our farm families provide to our quality of life, economic and environmental health.

The choice is ours, but the time to decide is running out.

Jeff Swinehart is chief operating officer of Lancaster Farmland Trust, a nonprofit organization with the mission of preserving agriculture and stewarding the land.