Historically, an independent judiciary, free from partisan bickering and unswayed by the weight of politicians, has been best at safeguarding the rights of the minority against the popular majority.

Entrusted with protecting Pennsylvanians from partisan passion, the state Supreme Court stands alone as a guardian of the state constitution. It is a bulwark against both partisan executive and legislative pressures.

Yet, I believe that some Republican politicians in our state want to weaponize the courts as an agent of partisanship, via state House Bill 38.

Authored solely by Republicans, this joint resolution proposes “integrated amendments to the Constitution of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, organizing the Judiciary into representative districts and further providing for residency requirements.” It would carry out these ambitions by dividing the election of state Supreme Court justices into seven districts, the election of Superior Court judges into 15 districts and the election of Commonwealth Court judges into nine districts.

The amendments would do away with statewide voting and, in my view, ensure the election of partisan judges from gerrymandered districts of the Republicans’ own creation.

This change would dilute the votes of urban voters, contradicting the cherished principle of “one person, one vote.”

Legislative partisan gerrymandering is despicable in its own right, but gerrymandering the independent judiciary only stands to sully the reputation of the courts in the minds of the people.

Undermining the objectivity of the court system and stripping the people of their right to choose justices from a slate of candidates on a statewide ballot would turn the state Supreme Court into another de facto partisan institution that safeguards partisan priorities. This is not the job of the judicial branch, nor is it the spirit of the written law as outlined in the state constitution.

Apparently, if you can’t win the game, you’re meant to change the rules.

The state Supreme Court is not meant to be a representative body. It does not represent or advocate for any group of constituents. Instead, its sole loyalty should be to the state constitution, ensuring even judicial judgment to all citizens of Pennsylvania.

House Bill 38 reeks of the same Machiavellian opportunism that has corrupted our state Legislature. To allow the same to happen to the courts would be a gross violation of democratic principles in the great state of Pennsylvania.

Connor Eisenbach is in the 12th grade at Warwick High School.